By Jack Mullen, The Government Rag
-
So long as they (the Proles [sleeping Americans]) continued to work and breed, their other activities were without importance. Left to themselves, like cattle turned loose upon the plains of Argentina, they had reverted to a style of life that appeared to be natural to them, a sort of ancestral pattern...Heavy physical work, the care of home and children, petty quarrels with neighbors, films, football, beer and above all, gambling filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult. -1984 - G. Orwell [Sleeping Americans added by author]
Driving around the State of Maryland (State slogan: "The Free State") one could get the impression he or she has passed into an alternative universe where the State had morphed into a dystopic, Orwellian-Jumbo-Tron surveillance state complete with big screen outdoor billboards advising 'citizens' to be ever vigil of possible terrorist activities and encouraging 'citizens' to report any 'suspicious' activities they might observe.
Orwell's "1984" can be viewed as the Bible of Tyranny, Mind Control, and Scientific Enslavement, the entire book is an explanation of today's manufactured false reality, culture and expression of a totalitarian State supported on fear; a mind crushing, thought controlling, humanity limiting, IQ damaging, containment cube, squashing the life and potential out of the 'citizen' while confining the soul to a prison of impossible self-actualization.
The State of Maryland and other states now under the control of nationalist hating, Constitution ignoring, One World Government promoting, agents of a foreign occupation force are participating in a giant psychological operation (psy-op) trying to give credibility to the phony terrorism narrative being pushed on the public mind by the Usurped Federal Government.
The narrative pretends America is under attack or soon will be under attack by an independent, self-organized, and funded, terrorist group or groups. The manufactured Hollywood style fake narrative is a word salad of mind bending self-contradictory emotional sound bites crafted by Intelligence Agency think tanks and peddled to the public by monopoly owned, globalist funded propaganda media and their supporting actors including State's like Maryland, New York, Missouri, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and numerous others.
These states are occupational beach heads, fire-bases, for multinational occupational forces now fighting a hot war of words, propaganda and violence on the battlefield of the mind in America.
Beginning long before the Hollywood illustrated, mainstream-propaganda media corroborated, multinationally coordinated, staged mass murder sold as non-state created terrorism called 9-11 (using psychological mockery connecting the national emergency telephone number (911) with the scripted attack on September 11, 2001), there has been a deliberate effort to consolidate the control of planet Earth under the power of a single global tyranny, a New World Order, complete with a single government, a single religion, single culture and finally a single race of hopelessly enslaved people. The New World Citizen will be classified as less than human and s/he will be seen and treated as an animal in this "Brave New World."
But it was 9-11 which brought to the TV driven collective consciousness of Americans the idea well-funded, independent, philosophically motivated hordes of "terrorists" had targeted the United States (because they "hated our freedom") for random and continuous attack. The ever 'concerned for our safety' defacto United States Federal Government immediately jumped to protect Americans by launching a "War On Terrorism". But, in fact, this was a psychological War On Americans" using state created terrorism as a tool of subjugation, political control and justification for further attacks on Liberty and important tenets of the US Bill of Rights, especially, the right to own firearms, the right to privacy and the right to free speech.
"The consciousness of being at war, and therefore in danger, makes the handing over of all power to a small caste seem the natural unavoidable condition of survival." ~ George Orwell
For the modern American, especially those younger than say 45, understanding and benefiting from school delivered history lessons is not possible. Much of what is taught as political history in high schools and colleges since the 1960s is pure political fiction presented in support of a political system of thought; as in any war, "the victors write the history books."
"The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history." ― George Orwell
To subvert the organic Constitutional Governments of the United States of America and reform American's understanding of what America means, called re-education by agitators seeking the deconstruction of a society, the usurpers are resorting to the ages old tactic of creating a continuos and tiring state of emergency using repetitious fear and state supported terrorism.
Terrorism: "A system of government that seeks to rule by intimidation. Unlawful acts of violence committed in an organized attempt to overthrow government." - Funk & Wagnalls New Comprehensive English Dictionary
In order to bring a nation to support the burdens of maintaining great military establishments, it is necessary to create an emotional state akin to war psychology. There must be the portrayal of external menace.-----John Foster Dulles secretary of state in the Eisenhower administration. (Superpatriotism, Michael Parenti, p93)
So, we are told to expect terror and, using the East German Stasi perfected model of enlisting 'citizens' as junior intelligence officers, "If you see something say something and "report anything suspicious.", the State begins the process of repetitively propagating fear into the battle field, the real battle field being, of course, the minds of citizens.
What Terrorism?
A two year study published in 2012 by the U. S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee Investigative Report revealed something any awake American already knew, The Department of Homeland Security, using over 70 so-called "Fusion Centers" and "Despite reviewing 13 months' worth of reporting originating from fusion centers from April 1, 2009 to April 30, 2010, the Subcommittee investigation could identify no reporting which uncovered a terrorist threat, nor could it identify a contribution such fusion center reporting made to disrupt an active terrorist plot."
In fact, "Of the 386 unclassified HIRs that DHS eventually published over the 13-month period reviewed by the Subcommittee investigation, a review found close to 300 of them had no discernible connection to terrorists, terrorist plots or threats." HIR (Homeland Intelligence Reports).
The Committee however noted many attempts to create the illusion of terrorism to support the role of Fusion Centers, according to an article entitled, "Homeland Security gathers 'crap intelligence' and spies on Americans " [A]:
"The US Department of Homeland Security has endangered the civil liberties of Americans and spent millions on collecting not counterterrorism intel but "a bunch of crap," a Senate subcommittee investigation of DHS data fusion centers has found."
In an article found on Wikipedia titled, "FusionCenter" we learn more about the "crap" perfidiously professed as terrorism.
An example of useless intelligence highlighted by the committee was a report on a foreigner with an expired visa who had been caught speeding and shoplifting; his name was promptly added to the list of "known or appropriately suspected" terrorists. A reviewer of that report intimated: "I am actually stunned this report got as far as it did," because "the entire total knowledge about the subject" was that he "tried to steal a pair of shoes from Neiman Marcus" with everything else in the report being commentary. The reviewer concluded: "I have no idea what value this would be adding to the IC [Intelligence Community]." [17]
Another example highlighted in the Senate report was entitled, "Possible Drug Smuggling Activity". It detailed how two state wildlife officials saw two fishermen in a bass boat "operating suspiciously" in waters off the US-Mexico border. The fusion center report listed as suspicions activities the fact that the two suspects "avoided eye contact" and that their boat was low in the water, "as if it were laden with cargo". The DHS reviewer wrote that: "The fact that some guys were hanging out in a boat where people normally do not fish MIGHT be an indicator of something abnormal, but does not reach the threshold of something we should be reporting," and "that this should never have been nominated for production, nor passed through three reviews." [18]
Yet another example was a California fusion center report on the Mongols Motorcycle Club's distribution of leaflets to its members instructing them how to behave when stopped by police. According to the Senate report, the leaflet suggested to the Club members that they should be courteous, control their emotions and, if drinking, have a designated driver. One supervisor eventually killed the fusion center report, noting that "There is nothing illegal or even remotely objectionable [described] in this report," and that "The advice given to the groups' members is protected by the First Amendment." [19]
The real questions which emerges from this report and others supporting the same conclusion are: What is the real purpose of DHS and their police state surveillance apparatus?
According to an article called, "The Hidden Role of the Fusion Centers in the Nationwide Spying Operation against the Occupy Movement and Peaceful Protest in America" published by GlobalResearch at globalresearch.org:
The newly published documents reveal the actual workings of the Fusion Centers - created ostensibly to coordinate anti-terrorism efforts following the September 11, 2001, attacks - in collecting and providing surveillance information on peaceful protestors.
In the article's conclusion:
The new Fusion Center documents demonstrate the workings of a self---perpetuating Surveillance-Industrial Complex. In the name of fighting terrorism, and with ever-regular admonitions to the American public that these institutions must be given a blank check in the name of national security, a limitless funding stream flows from the American people into the pockets of those who profit and benefit from this system. These documents reveal what our money is being wasted on and, critically, how it is being used in derogation of our fundamental rights and liberties.
In a particularly telling episode of Jesse Ventura's, Conspiracy Theory, Former FBI special agent, Mike German explains that DHS Fusion Centers are actually "Targeting people for the political beliefs", he further states Fusion Centers have no oversight and "The Federal Government doesn't manage these operations nor do they oversee them." German enters the video at about 6 mins here :https://vimeo.com/92551436
After 9-11, the country was introduced to a Soviet communist sounding agency called the Department of "Homeland Security." Since it's creation in 2003, DHS has mushroomed with power because of sweeping consolidations of existing agencies and organizations within the Federal Government placed under the DHS umbrella.
FEMA, previously an inept federal agency, created in 1979, charged with handling national and state disasters, was absorbed, as was the Immigration and Naturalization Service, all things Border, including the Border Patrol, Customs, the TSA, and many other agencies were swept under the rug of DHS. With more than 220,000 direct employees and affecting millions of indirect employees, such as police and other first responders, DHS is a monstrosity of an organization consuming well over $50 billion dollars per years (this is only direct funding, not derivative funding and off books funding) and facing almost no oversight by any organic Federal Government Office.
DHS is a Phd thesis in management bad practice, a growing, and out of control, self-serving monstrous organization which feeds and grows on fear; DHS must have terrorism and disaster to live.
The State of Maryland is a primary beneficiary of the largess of DHS, since the agency's hundreds of thousands of employees live in and around the State of Maryland. It is easy to see how money and power can corrupt State official dom leading to cancerous growths of malignant organizations whose demand for resources is so intense entire societies can be converted into fodder feeding the irrational requirements for the survival of this megalomaniacal, self-serving, vampire in the house.
"This Power Elite directly employs several millions of the country's working force in its factories, offices and stores, controls many millions more by lending them the money to buy its products, and, through its ownership of the media of mass communication, influences the thoughts, the feelings and the actions of virtually everybody. To parody the words of W. Churchill, never have so many been manipulated so much by few." - Aldous Huxley, Brave New World revisited.
What about ISIS and Al Qaeda?
"A state of war only serves as an excuse for domestic tyranny.----Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
According to Historian and Author Webster Tarpley, "The Islamic State is a secret army of the United States and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a leader of the terrorist group, is a close friend of US Senator John McCain.."
According to Tarpley, author known for his book, 9/11 Synthetic Terror: Made in USA, ".. all terrorism around the world is created and facilitated by the US government."
According to a new book called, "The ISIS Conspiracy: How Israel and the West Manipulate Our Minds Through Fear" by Canadian writer Brandon Martinez:
"It is traditional US diplomacy to play a double game - on the one hand training, arming and financing terrorists to overthrow or destabilize non-compliant governments, while at the same condemning those same malcontents when it is convenient to do so. It is common knowledge that "al-Qaeda" got its start as CIA mercenaries against the Soviets in Afghanistan in the 1980s. That fact didn't stop President Bush from declaring his delusional and totally fraudulent "war on terror," vowing to eliminate the CIA's very own Frankenstein creation."
Martinez fills in the blanks with history of American and Israeli created 'false flag terrorism' in order to promote a political agenda, both in the Middle East and at home in the minds of Americans.
Continuing from a paper called, "The Destabilization Doctrine: ISIS, Proxies and Patsies", Martinex concludes:
"The only logical conclusion that many analysts have come to is that ISIS does not represent a grassroots, organic movement, but rather operates entirely as a cat's paw of Western foreign policy in the Middle East and North Africa, which is concurrently under the domination of Israel. ISIS's actions expressly benefit Muslims least of all and Israel/the West most of all, the extent of which increases with every new atrocity and outrage ISIS inflicts upon innocents in Iraq and Syria that gets endless play in Western media. In fact, the Western media's obsession with ISIS is in and of itself-an effective form of PR for the group. Western media outlets are consciously performing an unqualified service for ISIS's recruiting efforts by affording the terrorist group 'premium level branding' that will attract criminally-inclined degenerates, Wahhabist religious zealots and disaffected, suicidal lowlifes from around the world to join a cause predestined to abject failure."
"This senile 'ISIS vs. The World' spectacle is little more than a melodramatic screen play engineered in a boardroom by professional propagandists and marketing aficionados. It resembles a classic 'problem, reaction, solution' dialectic of deceit. Who in their right mind believes the rancid mythology surrounding this orchestrated 'good vs. evil' Hollywood blockbuster?"
Staged Terror Now Part of Life
"In some ways she was far more acute than Winston, and far less susceptible to Party propaganda. Once when he happened in some connection to mention the war against Eurasia, she startled him by saying casually that in her opinion the war was not happening. The rocket bombs which fell daily on London were probably fired by the Government of Oceania itself--, "just to keep the people frightened." -- George Orwell, 1984"
World War One and Two were battles pitting the forces of Empire, Currency, Capital, Globalism, a single world government, single religion and single color and creed against a lost voice championing nationalism, true multicultural expression through preservation of the Earth's human races and for the right to practice religion of choice, maintain tradition and defend biological uniqueness of race and culture.
It was just a few years ago, 2009, when the State of Missouri manufactured its own "Orwellian" fear fantasy naming traditional American activities and heroes as terrorism or terrorist. This fear laden, hysterical document was a blueprint for creating a false and dangerous narrative in support of a modern, criminal police state pretending traditional Americans and American heroes were bogeymen and the States and "Law" enforcement arms of the State were good guys; clearly an inversion of reality.
Missouri Information Analysis Center ( MIAC ) issued a report entitled, "The Modern Militia Movement" indoctrinating the Missouri Highway Patrol with the Orwellian idea white Christian groups, People supporting Ron Paul, Nationally recognized Pastor Chuck Baldwin and regular Americans opposing gun control and illegal immigration and the Private Federal Reserve Banking Cartel as people that should be considered possible members of domestic militia groups posing threats to the Missouri Government.
The idea any of the groups mentioned above would be dangerous to a Legitimate State Government in the United States of America is of course absurd. The question then becomes, what message is Missouri signaling about the legitimacy of a State government which would fear those seeking a return to the rule of Law as set forth in the Supreme Law of the Land, the United States Constitution? The message is : Missouri's State level government, like Maryland, New York, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and others have been captured and are now occupied by people and ideas and an agenda HOSTILE to the Constitution and the core philosophical underpinnings of America.
Missouri is not the only occupied State in America where State supported and facilitated terrorism is created to support a false narrative. Many examples of false flag American governments supported or facilitated terrorism against Americans exists.
In Connecticut, for example, large portions of the State Government including the State Police and the State School Board and county and local officials were involved in the not yet fully exposed Hoax called ,"The Sandy Hook School Shootings." This fantastic lie and perpetrated hoax obviously involved help from the State Government and the Federal Government and was given legitimacy by the so-called "main stream media" which failed to investigate the incident while parroting the silly narrative spewing forth from "officials" regarding what happened at Sandy Hook. More information about the "Sandy Hook" real investigation can be found here: http://www.sandyhookjustice.com/
Other recent incidents of 'sold-as-terrorism' but suspiciously appear to be a false flag, State facilitated, terrorist activity include (in no particular order) :
The Oklahoma City FBI Building Bombing
The First World Trade Center Bombing in 1993
The 2001 WTC 9-11 Attack
The Shootings involving Jared Lee Loughner
The Shootings involving James Holmes
The Boston Bombing
The Underwear Bomber
and many more.
""We are going to see a great number of articles in the future from so-called experts and public officials. They will warn about more violence, more kidnappings, and more terrorists. Mass media, the armed forces, and intelligence agencies will saturate our lives with fascist scare tactics and 'predictions' that have already been planned to come true." ---'Conspiracy theorist' Mae Brussell, 1974 "
The Right to Self-Defense
"After a shooting spree, they always want to take the guns away from the people who didn't do it. I sure as hell wouldn't want to live in a society where the only people allowed guns are the police and the military." William S. Burroughs (1914-1997)
"Gun bans don't disarm criminals, gun bans attract them." Walter Mondale (b. 1928)
Much of the state sponsored terrorist activity in the United States, including mass shootings at schools and other public places, is about the long standing agenda to disarm Americans.
America is among on a handful of nations remaining on Earth where the right to self-defense is enshrined and protected by the Supreme Law of the Land and where people can own modern and efficient weapons for self-defense. In all but a just a few countries, the controllers (some people call the Globalists) have disarmed the people so only "authorities" can have weapons.
It is profoundly important to understand a right to self-defense is a Natural Law, a universal axiom noting existence persists only if it can be protected.
The controllers acknowledge the universal axiom, but, consistent with a psychopath's intent on controlling, they intercede with a middleman, the "do-gooder pretension", insisting they can act as your agent and manage your self-protection. In fact, they claim you are an impediment to your own and other's safety if you are "allowed" to protect yourself-and they will attempt to use dangerous force against you if you resist. The middleman gambit is a ruse, a con, a grift, a lie.
Maturity is signaled when a person becomes self-responsible. Transferring responsibility is sign of immaturity, childishness or an acknowledgment which self-responsibility is no longer possible under a particular set of life circumstances. Self-responsibility is not possible for children and for the very elderly or totally disabled, but all other people are capable of, and must exert, self-responsibility or a middleman will show up and claim your responsibility and make you part of their collective (collection). After you have abrogated your self-responsibility you will have then transferred the conditions of your life to chance, whim and puffs of smoking dreams.
Pay attention to those middleman as they circle your island of self-responsibility and self-determination, pandering the fears of the tax supported houses of collective protection, because they are coming for dinner and you are the meal. When American's give in to fear and surrender their weapons, then only fear will remain, forever.
Humanity's Last Chance
"All political power comes from the barrel of a gun. The communist party must command all the guns, that way, no guns can ever be used to command the party."- Mao Tse Tung, 1938
The world is protected by the American Second Amendment, so if and when Americans surrender their right to protect themselves against all forms of aggressors, especially criminals dressed as public servants, then Americans will be no longer have any power to rise up and take back their country and no power to stop this world wide takeover of all nations being gathered into the darkness of a world wide collective.
For a historical understanding of what is coming, it is important to understand the message and meaning of the Bolshevik "Revolution" and the Red Terror which raged and devoured Russia and many parts of Europe during the early 20th century. Make no mistake: The Red Terror is still energized, organizing, waiting and ready to deliver vengeance in the most bestial fashion to America.
America will be dealt with in the cruelest way because Americans believe they have a right to stop Communism, and a right to self-determination and self-responsibility and self-defense; when these howling ghouls come as collectors, the world's last chance before the long dark night is the Spirit of America.
"We are not content with negative obedience, noreven with the most abject submission. When finally you surrender to us, it must be of your own free will. We do not destroy the heretic because he resists us; so long as he resists us we never destroy him. We convert him, we capture his inner mind, we reshape him. We burn all evil and all illusion out of him; we bring him over to our side, not in appearance, but genuinely, heart and soul. We make him one of ourselves before we kill him. It is intolerable to us that an erroneous thought should exist anywhere in the world, however secret and powerless it may be. Even in the instance of death we cannot permit any deviation . . . we make the brain perfect before we blow it out." 1984 - Orwell
Terrorism as defined by U.S. Code Title 22, Ch. 38 para. 2656f states:
*(2) the term "terrorism" means premeditated, politically motivated violence perpetrated against non-combatant targets by subnational groups or clandestine agents;
We must ask ourselves, who are the terrorists really?
Waking up to this plan and seeing it without glasses of fear and the inculcated sycophantic worship of State Authority is vitally important if Americans expect to save their country, preserve their individuality, culture, race and intellectual strength of mind.
References:
*US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (October 3, 2012). "Investigative Report Criticizes Counterterrorism Reporting, Waste at State & Local Intelligence Fusion Centers"