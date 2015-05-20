This message is in response to a statement made by Mike Rivero during the 3rd hour of his show 5-20-15Mike, control rod design was changed from top-down to bottom-up so that in a meltdown situation, the core would melt down over the rods, causing it to quench. When a core goes critical, it happens so fast that before the control rods can be dropped into the core, it's too late, and you know what happens after that.