On this week’s all-star episode, we present Peter Cohen, Mac Managing Editor for iMore, who covers a number of topics, including the 30th anniversary of Apple’s database program, FileMaker Pro. He’ll also discuss the curious saga of MacKeeper, which advertises itself as an app that enhances OS X, the ongoing problems with OS X Yosemite, speculation about the next Apple TV and cable cord-cutting.



You’ll also hear from Kirk McElhearn, who is also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy,” who recounts his experiences in setting up and using his new Apple Watch. He’ll also discuss suggestions that Apple may want to consider rebranding OS X in 2016, when iOS 10 is expected to appear. What about returning to Mac OS?