Ronald Regehr returns for a freewheeling look at many subjects including the recent so-called “Roswell Slides” fiasco where we will address how this scenario may be emblematic of problems inherent in this wild west field of pseudo-scientific inquiry. Ron is ready to publish “Another Damn Book About Roswell,” which contains many tantalizing facts and little-known head-scratchers associated with the world’s most famous, over-sensationalized UFO case. Ron spearheaded an analytical process targeting the “Ramey memo,” held in the hand of General Ramey at the infamous July, 1947 Ft. Worth, TX press conference where the alleged Roswell weather balloon debris was shown to reporters. Regehr is a retired aerospace engineer with 36 years experience at Douglas Aircraft and Aerojet Electro Systems working in space and space surveillance systems.