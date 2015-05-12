By Jordan "The Slavic Libertarian" Marinovich, The Tony Stiles Show
Syrian governmental forces and Kurdish Peshmerga forces recently made gains against their enemies in Iraq and Syria. The Syrian Army fought their way
into Jisr al-Shughur to free and relieve 250 loyalists encircled in rebel advances two weeks ago. The rebel forces included members of Al-Nusra Front, a group loyal to Al-Qaeda and from which ISIS spawned.The Kurds have "broken the spine" of ISIS
, according to Kurdish Leader Massud Barzani. The Peshmerga forces continue to push ISIS out of Kurdish areas of Iraq and Syria. Barzani reiterated the need for continued aid as "the danger is not over."
It seems things are at least taking a turn towards the better in the region. ISIS forces are taking big losses in many areas. Once held ISIS strongholds are falling. While Assad is no saint, it would seem in the best interest of everyone, including the United States, to facilitate these two groups' efforts. US airstrikes have been used to help Peshmerga fighters in the past.
Instead of taking long lasting steps to help groups making real gains on the ground against Jihadist groups, the US announced plans to train 15,000 "opposition forces"
to combat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. As we covered in that story, the US is widely seen as a major factor in the creation of ISIS in the first place, through efforts such as the one announced.
It is no new story for the Kurds, being treated like a step child by the US. For nearly 100 years, the US has helped keep Kurdish autonomy a fleeting dream
; one they have fought for every step of the way. If the US won't help the Kurds in any meaningful and lasting way, there is no way the US will help Syria.
This is a continuation haphazard and seemingly inept foreign policy of the United States.