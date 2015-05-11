Sonofagun, your argument "My statements and logic still stand" is known as circular reasoning because it points to your previous statements as evidence, which is invalid in a logical debate. There has been no evidence provided to prove your case against eternal incarceration, and against the stated purpose of She'owl as the place of separation from Yahowah. Nor has there been evidence to prove that separation / incarceration is a form of torture.



Our discussion is not about defining punishment and torture, as the definitions of the two are both similar and the result gets us nowhere. The problem lies in separating consequence from both punishment and torture. Moreover, it is in the understanding of how freewill is considered. Children are considered to have limited freewill, because they are underdeveloped and inexperienced. They are taught how to wield their freewill through instructions and consequences. The responsibility for this instruction falls on the parent, and it is that framework which helps us understand our adoptive relationship with Yahowah.



In this way, using your statement that "suffering" = torment = torture, directly implicates Yahowah as a torturer when he reveals the consequence to Yishra'el of suffering in the desert in Numbers 14:33. Since we know that Yahowah does not torture, then how do we explain his imposed suffering on Yishra'el? Yahowah allowed the Adversary to afflict Job, causing him to suffer. Does this mean that Yahowah by proxy tortured Job? From this we can deduce that suffering ≠ torture. Yes, there is suffering in She'owl. No, it is not torture inflicted by Yahowah.



In relation to Yahowah's words, the hebrew word for 'torture'(עינויים) does not even appear. Terms for imprisonment, separation, and incarceration ('oster in Prov 30:9, tephas in Prov 30:9) can be found in numerous places throughout his word. For the sake of clarity, I've not included the passages in Revelation as it is only presented in Greek, but there are numerous places in that testimony which corroborate with Yahowah's own words concerning eternal punishment.



The fact that there is a transgression that Yahowah will NEVER (lo'naqah) forgive: obscuring and distorting, twisting and perverting his name (Ex 20:7), means that there is an eternal punishment.



In your last comment, you mention "God's law(s)". Yahowah does not have laws. He has never had laws. There is no basis for the term 'law' in the towrah, prophets or psalms. The notion of law is incompatible with the relationship he proposes with Abraham, and incompatible with the core tenant of his covenant with us, freewill. Towrah does not mean law, neither does Qara which is mistranslated as Leviticus. The notion of breaking laws is entirely religious; it is the mechanism by which they control their subjects. Laws and covenants are two different things. Covenants are an agreement between equals on a set of conditions, and as such they are only applicable to those individuals. Laws are applied in relationship to land or community and do not require agreement. Laws are also enforced, and restrictive to free will. Laws do not instruct, the Towrah instructs, teaches and guides. Do not confuse Yahowah's instructions with "law". That perspective is entirely religious.



Your unfounded error in reasoning is the statement that "Therefore if God (or Yahweh) would condemn anyone (and some are alluding it would be thousands or even multiple millions!) to eternal suffering (torment = TORTURE)". The term 'suffering' is the crux of the issue here, and suffering does not equate to torment. That is errant. Torture can cause suffering, suffering does not cause torture. A person can 'torture' another person. But the action is reversed if a person 'suffers' another person. The terms are not equivalent in English, and the term torture doesn't even appear in Yahowah's Hebrew words.



The fact remains that there is a place of eternal incarceration, She'owl, which is mentioned starting in Genesis and continuing throughout the prophets and psalms. There is an activity that will not (eternal in hebrew) be forgiven. There is a precedent in that ha'Satan(the adversary) cannot be destroyed, and so he will be eternally separated in She'owl, along with his promoters. There is no evidence to say that this is torture on Yahowah's part. There is evidence, however, to say that the separation of those who work against Yah will indeed occur, and that they will not simply cease to exist (see Numbers 16:30).



Your reasoning that if Yah's plan were to eternally torture those who crossed him would make him unlovable is sound, but the equation you make by extension, of eternal suffering in She'owl as equating to torture, is false. In Hosea it is made abundantly clear that there are souls in She'owl and that those souls did not simply die. She'owl is separation, but separation/exile is not torture.



"What happens to us after death MUST stand up to logic and reason..." If this is the case, then we must acknowledge that there are 3 possible fates: 1) Join Yahowah for eternity, 2) Reject/Ignore Yahowah and simply cease to exist, 3) Join the Adversary in his eternal incarceration in She'owl. The majority of people will fall under the 2nd category. Those who actively work on behalf of Halal ben Shachar join him in his domain of separation from Yahowah. Those who join the Adversary(Satan) are not a part of Yahowah's family, in fact they are actively working against Yahowah and his children. Examples of those aligned with Satan and joining him in his fate are Paul, Muhammad, and every pope/pastor/reverend/missionary who has spread Satan's diseased doctrines. Just as Yahowah's family joins him for eternity, Satan's family will join him for eternity. Most people don't really pick a side, and thus they are ignored, ceasing to exist at the end of their lives.



Note that I am not trying to change your mind on this. I use this as a study outlet for myself as I pursue the truth. What you do with the information is between you and Yah. I will redact any errant statements as long as evidence and reasoned arguments are presented. If you continue to only provide your opinion without evidence and research, then only I will benefit from the exercise. This is absolutely about being right, and evidence and reason are the determining factors. I only care about finding truth, and my motivation is to discover what Yahowah says on the matter, as his perspective is the only one that counts. You can tend to look at things however you want, but without evidence grounded in Yahowah's words, it is only belief.



So far as you've revealed, you believe that She'owl(the place of eternal separation) is torture by Yahowah, and by that reasoning it cannot exist, despite the evidence in Yahowah's words. You believe that there are only two destinations for a soul: eternity with Yahowah, or obliteration, despite the continued presence and eternal nature of Halal ben Shachar as Adversary to Yah's family, who's eternal incarceration happens at the end of the fulfillment of Sukah. Is this really what you believe?