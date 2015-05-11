Cyber attacks are our greatest uh? If that's all "We the People" have to worry about then WE ain't got much to worry about then.



YOU are misguided agent Smith. The greatest threat for this country is the erosion of the 'rule of law' which is being perverted by corrupt cops and the judicial system that is complicit in making "We the People" into cash crops! I expect if this problem continues not only will cops continued to be killed, but more importantly animosity and hatred will grow in the hearts of Americans until...the Revolutionary Civil War!!!