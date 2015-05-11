By Jordan "The Slavic Libertarian" Marinovich, The Tony Stiles Show
"They are making this stuff up. They're like whooping on me."
President Obama responded, ironically at Nike's Headquarters, to critics of his on the Trans-Pacific Partnership; a trade deal that has been negotiated in complete secret and is due to fast track Congress. (Read Original Post below)
Obama seemed to strike a betrayed tone as members of his party have come out strong against TTP. Particularly critical are the ones of the far left. "They are my friends coming from my party, and they're my fellow travelers on minimum wage and on job training and on clean energy and on every progressive issue, they're right there with me. And then on this one, they're like whooping on me," President Obama complained.
Continuing on a more conciliatory manner, Obama admitted that trade agreements of the past, particularly Bill Clinton's NAFTA, "didn't always reflect our values or didn't always do enough to protect American workers, but that's why we're designing a different kind of trade deal."
However, progressive liberals do not seem to be convinced. They continue to lambast the president on not only TPP, but also on "surveillance, drones, budget deals." The Guardian points out, "this time he needs them."
ORIGINAL POST
"We have got to stop sending jobs overseas. It's pretty simple... you can move your factory South of the border, pay a dollar an hour for labor, have no health care... have no environmental controls, no pollution controls and no retirement, and you don't care about anything but making money."
"There will be a giant sucking sound going south."
Those are the infamous words of Ross Perot during the 1992 presidential debates as he discussed the negative impacts of North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). He was right
and we are about to repeat that mistake again as the Trans Pacific Partnership is set to fast track through Congress.The agreement
, which details are completely seal, negotiated in secret with a few select corporate lobbyists and is set to go before a simple "up or down" majority vote in Congress, is President Obama's baby. He has been working on since taking office and endorses it enthusiastically.
"Over the past 25 years, our country has signed trade deal afer trade deal afer trade deal, and each time, each and every time, we have been promised more jobs, increased wages, but the reality has been very different," Representative Rosa DeLauro, Democrat from Connecticut, echoes many sentiments on the left
, clearly referring to NAFTA and the foreshadowing of Ross Perot.
Democratic Representative Donna Edwards hits the heart of the rift among her party
, "Do I look like a rubber stamp? We're not going to accept a deal that sells away our jobs, that damages our food and that keeps our workers from succeeding in the 21st century. Hell, no."
What could be so wrong with the agreement that the ALF-CIO, one of the largest labor unions and Democratic donors, has completely ceased all contributions to apply pressure?
Apart from its secrecy and hurried push through Congress, opponents claim "the pact would lead to job losses and depressed wages, as they believe previous trade agreements - particularly the North American Free Trade Agreement, among the U.S., Canada and Mexico - have done."
It seems, at least among the left, that they have learned their lesson. A decent, yet still minority section of the Republican Party is opposed, but on nothing more than procedure; as they do not want President Obama to wield such power.