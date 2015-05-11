« previous next »
Power Hour Guest Lineup for the Week of May 11-15, 2015

Power Hour Guest Lineup for the Week of May 11-15, 2015
May 11, 2015, 07:37:25 AM
MONDAY - MAY 11. 2015:  HOST JOYCE RILEY

MICHAEL WILKERSON, retired tax revenue officer, joins the power hour discuss how to deal with the IRS without having to pay high fees to 3rd party companies. He will also be answering any questions about IRS operations.

KENT HOVIND joins The Power Hour from prison to raise awareness about his case and why we need to support him. Dr. Kent Hovind has been in prison for eight years and is now facing possible life imprisonment on new charges. Kent Hovind is facing another trial in the federal court in Pensacola on May 18th.

Websites:
http://creationtoday.org
http://freekent.com
http://freekenthovind.com
http://kenthovindblog.com
http://drdino.com
YouTube Channel’s:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxiEtqPja47nnqsJNrdOIQQ
https://www.youtube.com/user/LoneStar1776/videos

Petition: http://www.ipetitions.com/petition/freekentandpaulnow#discussion

Kent's Mailing address:
Santa Rosa County Jail
C/O Kent Hovind
P.O. Box 7129
Milton, Fl. 32572

TUESDAY - MAY 12, 2015:

Walking the walk, talking the talk and sometimes suffering the consequences is a topic that PETE HENDRICKSON knows well and his wife DOREEN HENDRICKSON join Joyce today to share their trials and tribulations.
Website: http://www.losthorizons.com

To hear more about Doreen’s cast, you can watch their daughter Katie read what Doreen said to the court at her sentencing: feature=youtu.be

Background on why the government is assaulting Doreen's rights can be found at: http://losthorizons.com/Documents/SelectedCuts.htm#3
Book: Cracking the Code by Peter Eric Hendrickson available at The Power Mall
Also get your Cracking the Code Companion CD by Peter E. Hendrickson
Additional Books: Cracking The Code sequel, 'Was Grandpa Really a Moron?' & 'Upholding the Law and Other Observations'

Former Congresswoman, CYNTHIA McKINNEY, will join The Power Hour to discuss the Baltimore riots. She will also discuss the town hall meeting she attended in Atlanta on stopping police terrorism, hosted by the National Coalition to Combat Police Terrorism.
Website: http://www.allthingscynthiamckinney.com

JAMES FETZER joins the show to share his thoughts on Jade Helm.
Sites:
  Academic: http://www.d.umn.edu/~jfetzer
  JFK site: http://assassinationscience.com
  Blog: http://jamesfetzer.blogspot.com
  9/11 site: http://911scholars.org
YouTube Channel "The Real Deal: www.youtube.com/playlistlist=PLsfS5KpYMzb20sCxyfSotfX1ELkIBrXZ3 (Jade Helm Video's: #44, #45 and #50 (first hour only))

WEDNESDAY - MAY 13, 2015:

Relieving pain and inflammation for a multitude of ailments is the reason for Topricin - an all natural topical product. LOU PARADISE will share how his products are helping many people including many veterans.
To order all Topricin Products discussed on today's show please visit ThePowerMall.com 24/7 or call 1-877-817-9829 Mon-Fri 8 to 4 PM CT.

ELLEN BROWN, J.D. discusses her latest article The Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Death of the Republic.
Websites:
http://www.webofdebt.com
http://www.publicbankinginstitute.org
http://ellenbrown.com/books/the-public-bank-solution

THURSDAY - MAY 14, 2015:  GUEST HOST - JACK BLOOD

JACK BLOOD will be guest hosting The Power Hour for all three hours.
Websites: http://www.deadlinelive.info & http://www.radiofreeblood.com

FRIDAY - MAY 15,  2015:  HOST JOYCE RILEY & JOSH

2nd hour open lines for listeners calls!

Joining for the 3rd hour is BHARAT AGGARWAL PhD. We all use spices to cook with but they also heal better than many herbs, fruits or vegetables! Dr. Aggarwal, professor at the the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, has done groundbreaking research in the area of spices and healing.
For information on Curcumin visit: http://www.curcuminresearch.org

TPH Book: Healing Spices: How to Use 50 Everyday and Exotic Spices to Boost Health and Beat Disease
TPH Spices: Certified Organic Spices - Spices and book are available online "24/7"at ThePowerMall.com or by calling 1-877-817-9829 Mon-Fri, 8 to 4 Central Time. Don't forget your Curcumin!!

To call the show live: 1-855-995-6923 - International Callers: 00+ 1+ 612-465-7370
Listen live: http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/onair?type=onDem&show=32


