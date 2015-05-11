MONDAY - MAY 11. 2015: HOST JOYCE RILEYMICHAEL WILKERSON
, retired tax revenue officer, joins the power hour discuss how to deal with the IRS without having to pay high fees to 3rd party companies. He will also be answering any questions about IRS operations.KENT HOVIND
joins The Power Hour from prison to raise awareness about his case and why we need to support him. Dr. Kent Hovind has been in prison for eight years and is now facing possible life imprisonment on new charges. Kent Hovind is facing another trial in the federal court in Pensacola on May 18th.Websites:http://creationtoday.orghttp://freekent.comhttp://freekenthovind.comhttp://kenthovindblog.comhttp://drdino.com YouTube Channel’s:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxiEtqPja47nnqsJNrdOIQQhttps://www.youtube.com/user/LoneStar1776/videosPetition: http://www.ipetitions.com/petition/freekentandpaulnow#discussionKent's Mailing address:
Santa Rosa County Jail
C/O Kent Hovind
P.O. Box 7129
Milton, Fl. 32572TUESDAY - MAY 12, 2015:
Walking the walk, talking the talk and sometimes suffering the consequences is a topic that PETE HENDRICKSON
knows well and his wife DOREEN HENDRICKSON
join Joyce today to share their trials and tribulations.Website: http://www.losthorizons.comTo hear more about Doreen’s cast, you can watch their daughter Katie read what Doreen said to the court at her sentencing:
Background on why the government is assaulting Doreen's rights can be found at
: http://losthorizons.com/Documents/SelectedCuts.htm#3Book:
Cracking the Code by Peter Eric Hendrickson available at The Power Mall
Also get your Cracking the Code Companion CD by Peter E. Hendrickson
Additional Books: Cracking The Code sequel, 'Was Grandpa Really a Moron?' & 'Upholding the Law and Other Observations'
Former Congresswoman, CYNTHIA McKINNEY
, will join The Power Hour to discuss the Baltimore riots. She will also discuss the town hall meeting she attended in Atlanta on stopping police terrorism, hosted by the National Coalition to Combat Police Terrorism.Website: http://www.allthingscynthiamckinney.comJAMES FETZER
joins the show to share his thoughts on Jade Helm.Sites:
Academic: http://www.d.umn.edu/~jfetzer
JFK site: http://assassinationscience.com
Blog: http://jamesfetzer.blogspot.com
9/11 site: http://911scholars.orgYouTube Channel "The Real Deal: www.youtube.com/playlistlist=PLsfS5KpYMzb20sCxyfSotfX1ELkIBrXZ3
(Jade Helm Video's: #44, #45 and #50 (first hour only))WEDNESDAY - MAY 13, 2015:
Relieving pain and inflammation for a multitude of ailments is the reason for Topricin - an all natural topical product. LOU PARADISE
will share how his products are helping many people including many veterans.
To order all Topricin Products discussed on today's show please visit ThePowerMall.com
24/7 or call 1-877-817-9829 Mon-Fri 8 to 4 PM CT.ELLEN BROWN, J.D.
discusses her latest article The Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Death of the Republic.Websites:http://www.webofdebt.comhttp://www.publicbankinginstitute.orghttp://ellenbrown.com/books/the-public-bank-solutionTHURSDAY - MAY 14, 2015: GUEST HOST - JACK BLOODJACK BLOOD
will be guest hosting The Power Hour for all three hours.Websites
: http://www.deadlinelive.info & http://www.radiofreeblood.comFRIDAY - MAY 15, 2015: HOST JOYCE RILEY & JOSH2nd hour open lines for listeners calls!
Joining for the 3rd hour is BHARAT AGGARWAL PhD
. We all use spices to cook with but they also heal better than many herbs, fruits or vegetables! Dr. Aggarwal, professor at the the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, has done groundbreaking research in the area of spices and healing.For information on Curcumin visit: http://www.curcuminresearch.orgTPH Book:
Healing Spices: How to Use 50 Everyday and Exotic Spices to Boost Health and Beat DiseaseTPH Spices
Certified Organic Spices - Spices and book are available online "24/7"at ThePowerMall.com or by calling 1-877-817-9829 Mon-Fri, 8 to 4 Central Time. Don't forget your Curcumin!!