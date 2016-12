MONDAY - MAY 11. 2015: HOST JOYCE RILEY

TUESDAY - MAY 12, 2015:

WEDNESDAY - MAY 13, 2015:

THURSDAY - MAY 14, 2015: GUEST HOST - JACK BLOOD

FRIDAY - MAY 15, 2015: HOST JOYCE RILEY & JOSH

, retired tax revenue officer, joins the power hour discuss how to deal with the IRS without having to pay high fees to 3rd party companies. He will also be answering any questions about IRS operations.joins The Power Hour from prison to raise awareness about his case and why we need to support him. Dr. Kent Hovind has been in prison for eight years and is now facing possible life imprisonment on new charges. Kent Hovind is facing another trial in the federal court in Pensacola on May 18th.Santa Rosa County JailC/O Kent HovindP.O. Box 7129Milton, Fl. 32572Walking the walk, talking the talk and sometimes suffering the consequences is a topic thatknows well and his wifejoin Joyce today to share their trials and tribulations.feature=youtu.beCracking the Code by Peter Eric Hendrickson available at The Power MallAlso get your Cracking the Code Companion CD by Peter E. HendricksonAdditional Books: Cracking The Code sequel, 'Was Grandpa Really a Moron?' & 'Upholding the Law and Other Observations'Former Congresswoman,, will join The Power Hour to discuss the Baltimore riots. She will also discuss the town hall meeting she attended in Atlanta on stopping police terrorism, hosted by the National Coalition to Combat Police Terrorism.joins the show to share his thoughts on Jade Helm.Academic: http://www.d.umn.edu/~jfetzer JFK site: http://assassinationscience.com Blog: http://jamesfetzer.blogspot.com 9/11 site: http://911scholars.org www.youtube.com/playlistlist=PLsfS5KpYMzb20sCxyfSotfX1ELkIBrXZ3 (Jade Helm Video's: #44, #45 and #50 (first hour only))Relieving pain and inflammation for a multitude of ailments is the reason for Topricin - an all natural topical product.will share how his products are helping many people including many veterans.To order all Topricin Products discussed on today's show please visit ThePowerMall.com 24/7 or call 1-877-817-9829 Mon-Fri 8 to 4 PM CT.discusses her latest article The Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Death of the Republic.will be guest hosting The Power Hour for all three hours.Joining for the 3rd hour is. We all use spices to cook with but they also heal better than many herbs, fruits or vegetables! Dr. Aggarwal, professor at the the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, has done groundbreaking research in the area of spices and healing.Healing Spices: How to Use 50 Everyday and Exotic Spices to Boost Health and Beat Disease: Certified Organic Spices - Spices and book are available online "24/7"at ThePowerMall.com or by calling 1-877-817-9829 Mon-Fri, 8 to 4 Central Time. Don't forget your Curcumin!!