You’ll hear from Susie Ochs, Executive Editor of Macworld, who covers speculation about the next Apple TV set-top box. What features is Apple going to add? Siri support, a touch-based remote, and what about the new higher-resolution TV format, 4K (Ultra HD)? Susie also talks about her experiences as owner of an Apple Watch, and how it’s become an important part of her digital lifestyle.



You’ll also hear from Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer, The topics of discussion include expectations for the next Apple TV, and the key issue of cutting the cable cord. How are existing cable and satellite providers reacting to the new TV landscape, and would some sort of a la carte scheme, where you only subscribe to the channels you want, present the best solution? Jeff will also talk about the Apple Watch, and what Apple might reveal at the next WWDC, to be held from June 8-12, 2015 in San Francisco. What about the next versions of iOS and OS X?