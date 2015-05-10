Gene and Chris present Red Pill Junkie, an outspoken blogger on the paranormal and a regular contributor for The Daily Grail, Mysterious Universe, the Intrepid Magazine blog. He also collaborates frequently with The Grimerica Show podcast and also lends a little hand on The Gralien Report radio show. On this episode, RPJ gives you his first-hand account of the Roswell Slides event in Mexico City, which occurred on May 5, 2015. Do they really president evidence to demonstrate they discovered two slides depicting an extraterrestrial? You’ll also hear a segment featuring UFO historian Richard Dolan, who also attended the event.