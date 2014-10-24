A friend of mine lives in the country where we grew up. I left for college and stayed in the city. She has always lived at home with her parents. She is the baby of 5 and she is a twin to an alcoholic drug using brother. Her parents both recently died due to cancer within 3 years of each other. She inherited everything and now her sibs don't talk to her much because she chose to keep it all and not split it. She is suffering from anxiety because she has been forced to finally grow up and pay a morgage among other bills where she used to use her money to buy horses and ger her hair braided and go on cruises because her parents took care of everything. What advice can I give her to ease the anxiety. I have a family of my own and bought my house over 15 years ago so I can't really see the world through her eyes.