By Jordan "The Slavic Libertarian" Marinovich, The Tony Stiles Show
"People are starting to realise that the whole system is corrupt, not just a few politicians. They don't trust it at all. I think they appreciate it when someone points this out." - Helgi Hrafn Gunnarsson
In a month and a half, the Pirate Party of Iceland has ascended in the polls, from second place to gaining a majority. In mid-march, the national poll showed the Pirate Party with 22%
of the vote. As of May 1st, they hold a solid majority of over 30%
, with the two traditionally ruling parties, Independence and Progressive, polling 23% and 10% respectively.
With parliamentary elections right around the corner, the last minute surge is an unprecedented gain for the Pirate Party, considering they struggled to gain seats in 2013, eventually capturing three seats out of a possible 63.
What is the Pirate Party and how can their surge in popularity be explained? First, we must take a short history lesson.
In 2010, the tiny nation of under 400,000 citizens, gripped by the bigger European banking crisis, protested in mass. Citizens forced members of parliament to leave
and they never came back. With crony politicians out of the way, Iceland investigated, charged, convicted and jailed bankers
in 2013 for their part in signing the nation onto the fraudulent debts.
Pirate Party Expected Majority and Here's WhyWith a strong concentration
on civil rights, freedom of expression, technological open access, peace, collaboration and maximum government transparency with as little amount of interference with the common man; the Pirate Party, on the heels of the 2010-2013 sentiment, set up its platform in an attempt to truly represent the people of Iceland.
Helgi Hrafn Gunnarsson, a leader in the Pirate Party, was asked his thoughts back in March:
"I'm happy to see such a reception, but you also need to keep this. Firstly, it's not self-evident that this will be the result of the elections and not self-evident that this will go on. It's important not to become arrogant because of this. You can just hope that the reason is that people like what we have to say."
The Pirate Party has branched out, with party members in over 40 countries. However, Iceland is the only country to see such success by far.