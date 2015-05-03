This anywhere but America stuff, save for that one segment of the show in which Webster finally tosses an obligatory crumb of "domestic" coverage to his American-based audience (which, 90% of the time, usually means pretending that the political persecution of Edward Pinkney is the only thing going on this country worth talking about) so that he can say -- "See? I don't always focus on just Europe and Asia!" -- has become WAY too formulaic in recent months to be dismissed as a mere arbitrary change of focus on Webster's part.



Was Tarpley's contract with GCN revised so that the vast majority of his show had to be restricted to overseas coverage, lest he revert to his habit of saying too many politically incorrect things about Rand Paul and other darlings of the Austrian School-dominated "Tea Party"?