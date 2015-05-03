It’s time to leave your concept of reality on the front porch. This week we present cutting-edge science writer Eric Wargo. We will be visiting Eric’s fascinating trickster realm of self-fulling prophesy generated by us in the future (and other mind-warping what-if scenarios). Eric asks, were both Plato and Jung completely wrong to bark up their particular existential trees? We’ll run the gamut through UFOs, the paranormal and our very concept of reality. How do we take research of unusual events to the next level? What does it all mean?