Author Topic: Are You the Next Braveheart or Esther?  (Read 2476 times)

Are You the Next Braveheart or Esther?
« on: May 01, 2015, 10:19:37 AM »
By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty


"Those Who Fear the Face of God Don't Fear the Face of Man."

I've got a question for you?  Where has God ever failed a faithful man or faithful woman of God or His Church?
The Bible takes just 70 hours and 40 minutes to read at pulpit rate, from cover to cover. The numbers of words in the Bible are about 622, 771 in the Old Testament, and 184,590 in the New Testament, totaling 807,361 words.
There are 39 books in the Old Testament and 27 books in the New Testament.

After all of the hours of reading these books, I have to ask you again, where has God ever failed a faithful man or faithful woman of God or His Church?

Can't find it?  Neither could I.

I know that many are afraid of what is going on in America today.  However, remember that he who fears the face of God does not fear the face of man, and he who fears the face of man does not fear the face of God (Proverbs 14:26).

To those of you who love God, understand that there are more than 110 places in Scripture where we are told "Fear not," "Do not be afraid," and "Do not fear!"

To put this all in perspective as to what is going on in America (Psalm 9:17), it is men who are failing God, not God failing men (Psalm78:8-11).

God is willing to give the Church what it is willing to fight for (1 Timothy 6:12).  Yet, if the Church is not willing to fight, neither will it continue to possess that which was fought for.

"Blessed be the Lord, that hath given rest unto his people Israel, according to all that he promised: there hath not failed one word of all his good promise, which he promised by the hand of Moses his servant." -1 Kings 8:56

There once was a man that had to reach a certain destination at a certain time, but he was caught in a snowstorm. He came to a river that had frozen over and thought to himself, "How thick is the ice? Will it hold my weight?"

The ice felt solid.  So, he reached a little further and tapped on the ice to test whether it could hold his weight. He took a branch from a tree and smacked the ice to see if it would crack....Nothing.

As he crawled across the ice on his stomach, sweat began to fall down his brow and he began to tremble with fear, thinking that at any moment he could fall through the ice and go to an icy grave. He took the branch that he had and continued to tap the ice in front of him as crawled on. The man covered about forty-five feet in roughly forty-five minutes. He was absolutely terrified.

As he was crawling inch by inch, he heard a strange sound. He heard singing, and then a rumbling. He looked behind him to see another man with a cart full of coal whipping his horse in front of him, slamming across the ice, singing at the top of his lungs.

The man stood up and felt like a fool because the ice was solid right through to the bottom.  The knowledge that he received from a demonstration of faith released him from all of his fears.

The point: Don't fear that God will not keep His promises. They are solid through and through. You can trust Him.


Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. -Proverbs 3:5-6

Video: Are you the next Braveheart or Esther?



Re: Are You the Next Braveheart or Esther?
« Reply #1 on: May 01, 2015, 04:33:51 PM »
QUESTION: "Where has God ever failed a faithful man or faithful woman of God or His Church? "

ANSWER: Everywhere and every time, Bradlee, because there are NO such things as magical beings such as gods, etc. They exist ONLY in your mind, only in your imagination, Bradlee. That's why it is called "faith."

Re: Are You the Next Braveheart or Esther?
« Reply #2 on: May 04, 2015, 11:52:46 AM »
I do not mean to throw stones at barking dogs, nor to try and give an answer those who feel they have the answers, but only for the record do I feel the need to respond.

Down through the centuries many people who hold many opposing viewpoints of God have endeavored to minimize His rightful place, why even the fool has said in his heart 'there is no god'. Yet, that does not negate the millions of people who have found peace, solace, joy, protection, healing, and yes, absolutely, found the faithfulness of One greater than every enemy can conjure up.

Though Christians have endured many, many tribulations brought on by those that through the ages who have had no moral compass, other than that which they felt was right at the moment. Such were those that burned them alive at the stake like many of the Emperors in Rome did; even putting them in the arena to be killed by wild animals, 'They were stoned, they were sawn asunder, were tempted, were slain with the sword.... of whom the world was not worthy..." Hebrews 11:37-38. Some, were even delivered out of such contradictions like Corrie Ten Boom, Richard Wurmbrand, Watchman Nee, and even the Apostle Paul, and truly more than I can even recall or even know!

Surely, there has even been dire persecutions from numerous religious peoples who extolled their religions and doctrines, some even calling themselves with Christ's name, which were no more like Him than those that deny His very existence!

Yet, regardless of the tribulations, those who have a relationship with their Creator, which have been purchased by their Redeemer, which have been set free from the bondage of fear and death look forward to a joy that is unexplainable and full of beauty! We have been set free from a mere and miserable life of selfish exploits, no longer living totally for ourselves and our own ways; having even received an eternal purpose which supersedes all other earthly accomplishments. We now sow with hope, we wrestle not in vain against the enemies of freedom and justice, and cling fast to those things that are good, that are right, and that are true!

"But the natural man does not receive the things of the Spirit of God:
for they are foolishness to him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned." 1 Corinthians 2:14

Each one must determine in their own hearts those things which are worthy to stand for, which are worthy to even die for; but mostly we choose everyday by what we do and do not do, that for which we will live, what we cherish, and what it is we represent!
Some believe in only what they think they see, yet they can only see in part.
Others believe and yet choose not to take a stand, as though their beliefs alone will be all that is required.
Still, yet others refuse to allow the opinions of others to steer their lives, they must KNOW what is right, they search out the truth, they are not satisfied with experiences from others, they desire to know the source of truth for themselves.

Peace.
