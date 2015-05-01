I do not mean to throw stones at barking dogs, nor to try and give an answer those who feel they have the answers, but only for the record do I feel the need to respond.



Down through the centuries many people who hold many opposing viewpoints of God have endeavored to minimize His rightful place, why even the fool has said in his heart 'there is no god'. Yet, that does not negate the millions of people who have found peace, solace, joy, protection, healing, and yes, absolutely, found the faithfulness of One greater than every enemy can conjure up.



Though Christians have endured many, many tribulations brought on by those that through the ages who have had no moral compass, other than that which they felt was right at the moment. Such were those that burned them alive at the stake like many of the Emperors in Rome did; even putting them in the arena to be killed by wild animals, 'They were stoned, they were sawn asunder, were tempted, were slain with the sword.... of whom the world was not worthy..." Hebrews 11:37-38. Some, were even delivered out of such contradictions like Corrie Ten Boom, Richard Wurmbrand, Watchman Nee, and even the Apostle Paul, and truly more than I can even recall or even know!



Surely, there has even been dire persecutions from numerous religious peoples who extolled their religions and doctrines, some even calling themselves with Christ's name, which were no more like Him than those that deny His very existence!



Yet, regardless of the tribulations, those who have a relationship with their Creator, which have been purchased by their Redeemer, which have been set free from the bondage of fear and death look forward to a joy that is unexplainable and full of beauty! We have been set free from a mere and miserable life of selfish exploits, no longer living totally for ourselves and our own ways; having even received an eternal purpose which supersedes all other earthly accomplishments. We now sow with hope, we wrestle not in vain against the enemies of freedom and justice, and cling fast to those things that are good, that are right, and that are true!



"But the natural man does not receive the things of the Spirit of God:

for they are foolishness to him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned." 1 Corinthians 2:14



Each one must determine in their own hearts those things which are worthy to stand for, which are worthy to even die for; but mostly we choose everyday by what we do and do not do, that for which we will live, what we cherish, and what it is we represent!

Some believe in only what they think they see, yet they can only see in part.

Others believe and yet choose not to take a stand, as though their beliefs alone will be all that is required.

Still, yet others refuse to allow the opinions of others to steer their lives, they must KNOW what is right, they search out the truth, they are not satisfied with experiences from others, they desire to know the source of truth for themselves.



Peace.