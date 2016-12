Not sure about all.... nor any for that matter. No news coming from the news wires!

Some may have been removed by CPS to auction into the child slave market currently operated by the division of health and welfare.?.



It was proposed that since the city had used all their planned unscheduled 'out days' due to weather(snow days) they had to pick up the children and then divert them to 'earn' the ability to receive federal funds for closing the schools for the day's events.