There’s heavy coverage of the Apple Watch, which began shipping the weekend this show was broadcast. We’ll cover the sort of customers who might actually want to buy one, and provide a reality check about the crazy critical coverage from people that, for the most part, never actually used one.



First up is prolific author Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus, who was not the first to order an Apple Watch, but did it a few hours later and will wait a few weeks to get his. He also discusses his early feelings about the new MacBook, and how he converted his workflow from a Mac workstation to a MacBook Pro with Retina display.



You’ll also hear from commentator Kirk McElhearn, who is also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy,” who will tell you about his experiences trying on an Apple Watch after he ordered two of them, and whether he regretted his decision. He’ll also explain why he cancelled his order for a MacBook, and about the limits of online backups. Hint: It’s all about the dreaded bandwidth cap that may come into play if you upload too much of your stuff and it exceeds your ISP’s monthly allotment for you.