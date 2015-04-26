The Paracast will be conducting a memorial roundtable remembering the life, times and influence of paranormal investigator Tom Adams. He was one of Chris O’Brien’s most important early mentors when he began my investigation of the San Luis Valley. We lost Tom last summer and his death was not made known to the research community until early April of this year. This episode features longtime Adams’ friend and colleague, David Perkins. Perkins, who does not normally do any radio shows, was one of the first cattle mutilation researchers back in the mid-1970s.