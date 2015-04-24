By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
There was once a story of a merciful captain of a ship. While a passing ship shot at the captain's ship, the captain showed mercy and warned him not to shoot again. The ship shot at him again, but the kind captain did not retaliate. His "mercy" ended up bringing destruction not only upon himself, but all those on his ship. By allowing the enemy to attack him twice without retaliation, the passing ship shot a third time and destroyed them all.
This is the story of the merciful, American people who tolerate the crimes of those who serve "We the people."
As I have often said, "Soft judges produce hardened criminals."
What it comes down to is, "Sympathy for the devil, the devil that means to destroy" (John 10:10).
To illustrate my point, here are a few headlines from across America.
"Wall Street Analyst Uncovers Clinton's Fraud"
"Jeb Bush Destroyed Education in Florida - He Owns Common Core"
"Marco Rubio Announces Presidential Campaign Even Though He Is Constitutionally Ineligible"
Marco Rubio, who is constitutionally ineligible to be president
, has also revealed himself as an establishment guy
, who sympathizes with the sodomites
.
I wrote last week
that the people advocating and attempting to legitimize these individuals
are the very ones who are claiming to stand against lawlessness. However, they are helping give these individuals in government a platform.
These people put up politicians who are alleged to have broken the law over and over again through treason
, bribery
, other high crimes and misdemeanors
against "We the people." Many of these criminals have been in government for 20-30 years.
If you were to do what the American people have allowed government to do, you would be thrown in prison. In their hypocrisy, they strain at the gnat and swallow the big camel (Matthew 23:24).
As much as the press magnifies these corrupt representatives to legitimize them, I stand on the opposite end of the spectrum to show you from history that to overlook the crimes of these individuals will be to America's demise.
I know that many in America today are led to believe that, for some reason or another, those who represent the American people are somehow above the law. Many Americans believe these people can do whatever they want, without consequence of transgressing the law, which they swore to uphold.
Yet, when reading the Declaration of Independence, which many believe to be the preamble to The United States Constitution, I extract that our representatives derive "their just powers from the consent of the governed."
Put into perspective the presupposition that God is and that He is the giver of rights, as the Declaration of Independence clearly proclaims
. Our rights come from God and the powers of the government come from the people. Here are some phrases found in that document:
- "The Laws of Nature and of Natures God"
- "That all men are created equal that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights"
- "Appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world"
- "And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence"
When President John F. Kennedy stated, "The rights of man come not from the generosity of the state but from the hand of God," it sounds like he took the time to familiarize himself with this country's founding documents.
We can see that those who serve "We the people" bear witness to this very fact by placing their hand on the Bible and swearing on oath, both to God and man, that they will uphold the laws found within the "Empire of Laws" (God's moral Law found in Exodus 20; The God of The Mosaic institution; Common Law). Furthermore, they pledge that they will protect such from all enemies both foreign and domestic.
Knowing the above, I ask, where do the president, the Supreme Court justices, senators, or representatives derive the right to break the laws of God's government?
They can all be removed through the impeachment process, as well as be indicted for their crimes against the people.
Article 2, section 4 of The United States Constitution reads: The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.
This applies to The President (Barack Obama has at least 900 documented examples of lawbreaking, lying, corruption, cronyism, hypocrisy & waste
), Vice-President, and all civil officers (includes both the supreme and inferior Court justices, who hold their offices during good behavior). Our judges are to discover and apply written law, not create or legislate law (Article 3, Section 1 of the US Constitution).
These are not the type that can be saved; they are the type that must be stopped. America's future depends upon it. Countries are destroyed for the lack of impeachment, and in many of these cases, indictment must follow impeachment.
Sympathy for the devil only goes one way. The devil does not play by the rules. He stands against them.
Where do you stand?