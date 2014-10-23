By Barb Adams, Amerika Now
-
Monster sunspot AR2192 is aligning with Earth and has the potential to hurl a significant coronal mass ejection (CME) in our direction.
Sunspot AR2192 is ginormous, easily fitting more than 1,300 Earths within its perimeter. Since turning towards the Earth, it has fired off eight M-class flares within the last 48 hours and two X-class flares (the highest order of magnitude for solar flares). In addition, this morning (Wednesday, October 22), "NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory recorded a powerful flash of extreme UV radiation in the sunspot's magnetic canopy at 14:30 UT" according to http://spaceweather.com/
. They report solar activity remains high.
Fortunately, none of the flares thus far have hurled a significant CME toward Earth, however, the potential remains while the sunspot remains active.
In 1859 a significant CME hit the Earth directly, inducing one of the largest geomagnetic storms on record. Known as the Carrington Event, the storm produced auroras that were visible as far south as Jamaica and Hawaii. These auroras were so bright in the night skies that "...newspapers could be read as easily as in daylight" according to NASA (http://science.nasa.gov/science-news/science-at-nasa/2008/06may_carringtonflare/
). In addition, "Telegraph systems worldwide went haywire. Spark discharges shocked telegraph operators and set the telegraph paper on fire. Even when telegraphers disconnected the batteries powering the lines, aurora-induced electric currents in the wires still allowed messages to be transmitted."
NASA reports that a "...solar storm of this magnitude occurring today would like cause widespread problems for modern civilization." Additionally, NASA estimates there is a "...12% chance of a similar event occurring between 2012 and 2022." One can only hope this isn't such an event.
One person who has been studying the possibility of such an event is Major Edward A. Dames. Dames, considered the world's foremost remote viewing teacher and creator of Technical Remote Viewing, is United States Army (ret.) and a three-time decorated military intelligence officer and an original member of the U.S. Army prototype remote viewing training program. He served as both a training and operations officer for the U.S. Government's TOP SECRET psychic espionage unit. Between 1979 and 1983, Dames served as an electronic warfare officer and scientific and technical intelligence officer.
During top-secret remote viewing programs, Dames and other remote viewers began foreseeing a "future occurrence that appeared to mark a dramatic shift in global life." After many years of these remote viewing sessions, Dames determined "The event is in fact a series of solar flares that are so devastating to the Earth they may cause the death of billions and change life on Earth as we know it." The event was dubbed the "kill shot."
Upon hearing about Sunspot AR2192 and its alignment with Earth, Dames went on air on Coast to Coast AM with George Noory recently to forewarn the audience about the possibility of a kill shot event occurring. He warned that we need "to be prepared for up to two years without power."
Although "the primary effect of the flares has been to ionize Earth's upper atmosphere, causing a series of short-lived HF radio communications blackouts" thus far, according to SpaceWeather.com, "Earth-effects could increase in the days ahead. AR2192 has an unstable 'beta-gamma-delta' magnetic field that harbors energy for powerful explosions, and the active region is turning toward Earth. NOAA forecasters estimate a 65% chance of M-class flares and a 20% chance of X-flares during the next 24 hours." (Listen to Alerts here: text, voice).
VIDEO: