« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: I'm a little confused  (Read 2532 times)

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 80
  • Karma: +12/-19
I'm a little confused
« on: April 24, 2015, 08:13:05 AM »
Is pharmacist Ben posting here and if so under what name??
« Last Edit: April 24, 2015, 08:58:59 PM by sonofagun »


amillergcn

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • Karma: +1/-0
Re: I'm a little confused
« Reply #1 on: May 11, 2015, 05:04:41 PM »
Hi there.  I'm going to recommend that you email me at amiller@gcnlive.com - I honestly don't know whether or not Ben Fuchs interacts here.  It may just be that his blogs are posted here. 

Mary

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 17
  • Karma: +4/-0
Re: I'm a little confused
« Reply #2 on: May 14, 2015, 12:49:17 PM »
I forgot my password and didn't have time to deal with that until now (I know, it was simple but I didn't have time to notice that until now). In any event, NO, Ben is not posting here.

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 80
  • Karma: +12/-19
Re: I'm a little confused
« Reply #3 on: May 15, 2015, 07:58:05 AM »
Thanks Mary.  Your password IS hard to remember so I wrote it down, so ask me next time.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast