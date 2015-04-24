Please
Author
I'm a little confused
I'm a little confused
Is pharmacist Ben posting here and if so under what name??
Re: I'm a little confused
Hi there. I'm going to recommend that you email me at
amiller@gcnlive.com
- I honestly don't know whether or not Ben Fuchs interacts here. It may just be that his blogs are posted here.
Mary
Re: I'm a little confused
I forgot my password and didn't have time to deal with that until now (I know, it was simple but I didn't have time to notice that until now). In any event, NO, Ben is not posting here.
Re: I'm a little confused
Thanks Mary. Your password IS hard to remember so I wrote it down, so ask me next time.
