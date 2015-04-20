« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Power Hour Guest Schedule for the week of April 20-24, 2015  (Read 1736 times)

powerhourkat

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 59
  • Karma: +7/-0
Power Hour Guest Schedule for the week of April 20-24, 2015
« on: April 20, 2015, 07:26:54 AM »
MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2015: GUEST HOST GARY FRANCHI & JOSH

Joining today is Investigative journalist, author and syndicated columnist, WAYNE MADSEN. Wayne will be discussing the turmoil in the Mideast along with “the New Cold War”.

Website: www.waynemadsenreport.com 

Today we will go inside the Illuminati with MARK DICE. What is the real history of the mysterious group? Mark Dice has been researching these elite politicians, bankers and businessmen for a decade and will help you navigate through the facts and the fiction and will discuss original documents and rare revelations.

Website: www.markdice.com

Book: Inside the Illuminati: Evidence, Objectives, and Methods of Operation Paperback – October 31, 2014 by Mark Dice


TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2015: GUEST HOST - Kurt Haskell

Founder of the news website 21stCentury Wire.com, PATRICK HENNINGSEN, joins for a discuss on the Boston bombing trial.

Website: www.21stcenturywire.com


WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2015: GUEST HOST GARY FRANCHI & JOSH

MATTHEW YANKE of Planet Earth Products joins to introduce two brand new products to The Power Mall. 

JOHN W. WHITEHEAD of The Rutherford Institute joins TPH today to discuss punishment in public schools The Rutherford Institute, a nonprofit civil liberties and human rights organization whose international headquarters are located in Charlottesville, Virginia. Whitehead serves as a member of the Constitution Project, which seeks to formulate bipartisan solutions to contemporary constitutional and legal issues by combining high-level scholarship and public education.

Website: www.rutherford.org


THURSDAY, APRIL 23, 2015: GUEST HOST - JACK BLOOD

JACK BLOOD will be guest hosting The Power Hour for all three hours.

Websites: www.deadlinelive.info & www.radiofreeblood.com


FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2015: GUEST HOST GARY FRANCHI/b]

SHAHID BUTTAR of the Bill of Rights Defence Committee joins a discussion on our  Constitution in crisis.

Website: www.bordc.org

STEWART RHODES, attorney and founder of Oath Keepers will update us on the current happenings with the Oregon mining dispute.

Website: www.oathkeepers.org


To call the show live: 1-855-995-6923 - International Callers: 00+ 1+ 612-465-7370
Listen live: http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/onair?type=onDem&show=32


Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast