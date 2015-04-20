MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2015: GUEST HOST GARY FRANCHI & JOSH
Joining today is Investigative journalist, author and syndicated columnist, WAYNE MADSEN
. Wayne will be discussing the turmoil in the Mideast along with “the New Cold War”.Website: www.waynemadsenreport.com
Today we will go inside the Illuminati with MARK DICE
. What is the real history of the mysterious group? Mark Dice has been researching these elite politicians, bankers and businessmen for a decade and will help you navigate through the facts and the fiction and will discuss original documents and rare revelations.Website: www.markdice.comBook:
Inside the Illuminati: Evidence, Objectives, and Methods of Operation Paperback – October 31, 2014 by Mark DiceTUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2015: GUEST HOST - Kurt Haskell
Founder of the news website 21stCentury Wire.com, PATRICK HENNINGSEN
, joins for a discuss on the Boston bombing trial.Website: www.21stcenturywire.comWEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2015: GUEST HOST GARY FRANCHI & JOSHMATTHEW YANKE
of Planet Earth Products joins to introduce two brand new products to The Power Mall. JOHN W. WHITEHEAD
of The Rutherford Institute joins TPH today to discuss punishment in public schools The Rutherford Institute, a nonprofit civil liberties and human rights organization whose international headquarters are located in Charlottesville, Virginia. Whitehead serves as a member of the Constitution Project, which seeks to formulate bipartisan solutions to contemporary constitutional and legal issues by combining high-level scholarship and public education.Website: www.rutherford.orgTHURSDAY, APRIL 23, 2015: GUEST HOST - JACK BLOODJACK BLOOD
will be guest hosting The Power Hour for all three hours.Websites: www.deadlinelive.info
& www.radiofreeblood.comFRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2015: GUEST HOST GARY FRANCHI/b]
SHAHID BUTTAR of the Bill of Rights Defence Committee joins a discussion on our Constitution in crisis.
Website: www.bordc.org
STEWART RHODES, attorney and founder of Oath Keepers will update us on the current happenings with the Oregon mining dispute.
Website: www.oathkeepers.org
To call the show live: 1-855-995-6923 - International Callers: 00+ 1+ 612-465-7370
Listen live: http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/onair?type=onDem&show=32