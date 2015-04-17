We present John Martellaro, Senior Editor, Analysis & Reviews for The Mac Observer and a columnist for The Street, with a big plate of topics. He’ll explain how his skepticism about Apple’s new MacBook was lessened after he had a chance to use one, and why it’s not a “4-year step backward.” Apple Watch is also on the agenda, as John suggests it won’t be a luxury for long. The topics of discussion also include why iPad sales are faltering, the Microsoft Surface 3 tablet, and Apple’s new association with IBM.



You’ll also hear from Kyle Wiens and Andrew Goldberg from iFixit. This time they’ll tell you about their experiences tearing down the new MacBook, the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge, and some Windows gear. Which models are easy to fix? Which models are just messy? They’ll also outline their plans to take apart the Apple Watch.