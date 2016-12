Gene and Chris present military veteran and prolific science fact and science fiction author Kevin D. Randle, who returns to the Paracast to talk about the state of the UFO field. The discussion will include the ongoing controversy over the alleged Roswell Slides, involving two possible photographs of a creature that some suggest was an alien recovered as a result of the Roswell UFO crash. But does this story hold up ahead of a public tell-all event scheduled for May 5, 2015 in Mexico City?