Power Hour Guests Scheduled for the Week of APRIL 13 - APRIL 17, 2015:MONDAY - APRIL 13. 2015: GUEST HOST GARY FRANCHI & JOSH
With nearly four decades of experience in the financial industry, JOSEPH MEYER
, author of the Straight Money Analysis Newsletter joins The Power hour to give his forecast on the ever-changing financial environment.Website
: www.straightmoneyanalysis.com3rd hour open lines for listener testimonies plus Jay and Josh will be joining in the studio to give their favorite product testimonies!TUESDAY - APRIL 14, 2015: GUEST HOST - TED BROER
Guest hosting for The Power Hour today is TED BROER
of healthmasters.com. Dr. Ted Broer is internationally recognized as a leading health and nutrition expert, with extensive graduate and postgraduate studies in the field of nutrition, biochemistry, and Naturopathy. He became a licensed nutritionist in the 80's and has worked with thousands of clients on an individual basis.RUSS DIZDAR
, founder of Shatter the Darkness Ministries and author of The Black Awakening joins Ted today to discuss satanic ritual abuse, MK ULTRA murders, and occult crimes.Websites:www.shatterthedarkness.netwww.theblackawakening.comwww.theraggededgeradio.com
Former police officer-turned community activist, ORRIN HUDSON
, joins The Power Hour to discuss the South Carolina shooting and police/citizen interaction. Orrin is the founder of Be Someone Inc., an organization focused on teaching young people, many of them at-risk youngsters, the principles of success and personal responsibility using the game of chess. He is the one of the world's foremost authorities in teaching young people how to think like a champion and make every move count.Website
: www.besomeone.orgWEDNESDAY - APRIL 15, 2015: GUEST HOST GARY FRANCHI & JOSHDR. TOBY WATSON
will join today to discuss flying under the influence: commercial airline pilots & and the use of mind-altering drugs. Dr. Watson has a special interest and expertise at relaying long term research and best care practices for individuals seeking information on alternatives to psychotropic drugs.Website
: www.abcmedsfree.comAdditional site of interest: www.cchr.orgCATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS
, founder and president of the Solari Report will join the third hour today to give us a briefing on what is currently on her radar along with money & market updates.Website:
solari.com/blog THURSDAY - APRIL 16, 2015: GUEST HOST - JACK BLOODJACK BLOOD
will be guest hosting The Power Hour for all three hours.Websites:www.deadlinelive.info
& www.radiofreeblood.comFRIDAY - APRIL 17, 2015: GUEST HOST GARY FRANCHI & JOSHDAN GIROLMO
will be joining The Power Hour to share a very exciting new way to save gold with KaratBars.Website: powerhourgold.com
April 19th marks the 20th anniversary of the investigation into the terrorist bombing now referred to as OKBOMB. CHRIS EMERY
has produced the incredible documentary "A Noble Lie" and will join The Power Hour to revisit this event and why it is still important.Website: www.freemindfilms.com
April 19th marks the 20th anniversary of the investigation into the terrorist bombing now referred to as OKBOMB. CHRIS EMERY has produced the incredible documentary "A Noble Lie" and will join The Power Hour to revisit this event and why it is still important.Website: www.freemindfilms.com

A Noble Lie is the culmination of years of research and documentation conducted by independent journalists, scholars, and ordinary citizens. Often risking their personal safety and sanity, they have gathered evidence which threatens to expose the startling reality of what exactly occurred at 9:02 am on April 19, 1995 in Oklahoma City. Utilizing footage and eyewitness testimony, previously unseen, A Noble Lie will change forever the way you look at the true nature of terrorism.
