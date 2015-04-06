By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"The standard is not man's fallen nature, but the risen Christ!"
Last week, I shared with you how perfection was both expected and mandated of those who guard the Tomb of the Unknown Solider before one could take the position, and rightfully so. These are those who stand guard over the men and women who have sacrificed themselves, in the hundreds of thousands, to preserve the freedoms that we now possess (John 15:13).
This is how they honor the dead. How much more honor should be shown to the living? (Revelation 1:18)
In strong contrast to those who guard the Tomb of the Unknown, the professed church in America, to their everlasting shame, makes excuses as to why they just cannot overcome (Isaiah 30:1; 1 Peter 1:23).
Apparently, these professors did not hear Christ when He said, "Go and sin no more (John 8:11)."
For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith. -1 John 5:4
Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. -Romans 8:37
Whosoever is born of God doth not commit sin; for his seed remaineth in him: and he cannot sin, because he is born of God. -1 John 3:9
These Scriptures are as foreign to the modern professors of Christianity as is a foreign language (1 John 1 4:5-6).
These are the same people that talk much of grace, but know nothing of it. You might see these people driving down the street with bumper stickers that say such things as "Christians aren't perfect, just forgiven." Yet, when we look at Scripture, we find that it tells us that where sin abounds, grace does much more abound (Romans 5:20). So, I put forth the question to those who remain in their sins, for which they are unrepentant? Where is the grace?
Awake to righteousness, and sin not; for some have not the knowledge of God: I speak this to your shame. -1 Corinthians 15:34
Perhaps, they are merely reading church signs across the nation that make light of The God of Israel (1 Samuel 2:30); signs that lightly esteem the blood of the Son of God such as:
- "Our Sundays are better than Dairy Queens."
- "Wal-mart is not the only saving place. Come on in"
- "Now's a good time to visit our pastor is on vacation"
- "The best vitamin for a Christian is to B1"
- "Visitors welcome, Members expected"
- "The pastor saw his shadow. Six more weeks of lousy sermons"
- "Psalms read here"
- A dam holds water back. It's not My last name"
- "Looking for a lifeguard? Ours walks on water"
- "Come in 4 a faith lift"
- "Let's meet at my house Sunday before the game. -God"
- "Read the Bible every day to prevent truth decay"
- "Is your life running on empty? Free fill-ups here every Sunday"
- "Trade God your pieces for His peace"
- "7 Days without God makes one weak"
- "The reality of hell: Come early and hear our choir"
- "This church is prayer conditioned"
- "God answers knee mails"
- "Try Jesus. If you don't like Him, the devil will always take you back."
- "Jesus loves you snow much" (A sign in the midst of the snow)
- "Tithe if you love Jesus, anyone can honk"
- "Road rage? What would Jesus do?
- "The party is here"
- "The weather never changes in hell"
- "Dogs go to heaven. Cats go to purr-gatory."
- And finally, "Free trip to Heaven, details inside"
Is salvation free? Why yes it is, to those who understand the cost the Son of God paid to purchase it. But for those who do not, they establish such signs, lightly esteeming the price of redemption, and by doing so demonstrate that they are without reverence and are an offense to God.
He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief: and we hid as it were our faces from him; he was despised, and we esteemed him not.
Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted.
But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.
All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.
He was oppressed, and he was afflicted, yet he opened not his mouth: he is brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so he openeth not his mouth.
He was taken from prison and from judgment: and who shall declare his generation? for he was cut off out of the land of the living: for the transgression of my people was he stricken.
And he made his grave with the wicked, and with the rich in his death; because he had done no violence, neither was any deceit in his mouth.
Yet it pleased the Lord to bruise him; he hath put him to grief: when thou shalt make his soul an offering for sin, he shall see his seed, he shall prolong his days, and the pleasure of the Lord shall prosper in his hand.
He shall see of the travail of his soul, and shall be satisfied: by his knowledge shall my righteous servant justify many; for he shall bear their iniquities.
Therefore will I divide him a portion with the great, and he shall divide the spoil with the strong; because he hath poured out his soul unto death: and he was numbered with the transgressors; and he bare the sin of many, and made intercession for the transgressors. -Isaiah 53:3-12 (Also see Psalm 22; John 3:16; 1Peter 3:18; 1John 3:16, 4:10).
How are these people to expect others to honor the Christ when they dishonor Him? (Matthew 23:3)
This is simply making light of the sacrifice of the blood of Jesus Christ (Hebrews 10:26).
Ending on a positive note, one church sign stated to "Love the Lord Thy God with all of thy heart, (Matthew 22:37) and then do what you want to do." Christian this is so true, but I ask, what is it that you want to do? (1 John 2:6)
Where Reverence Meets Perfection
Then Act Like One or Change Your Name!