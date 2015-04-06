Will try to, though it may not be completely up to what you are seeking, and I will try within the parameters you have requested.

Firstly it would only make sense to begin with what "sin" is, short answer: it is the transgression of the law.



It is running the red light not only in action but also in motive. It is treating others with disrespect, lying, cheating, stealing, seeking after things from a purely selfish motive; murdering, hating, destroying, treating with malice, being angry without a cause, taking what belongs to another, committing adultery with another man's spouse; desiring what another person has with jealousy so much that you will take action to try and get it, by any means- which is 'coveting'.



Then of course there are those things which belong to the Creator of the universe and the honor due to One who has provided mankind with the means to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; such as respect, honor, honesty and fidelity to His ways that are expressed in His communications and His law; therefore transgressing the foundations of these parameters is to sin.



Justification is a legal term; it means that when you are brought to court and found to be not guilty, and set free; you are no longer a transgressor; but instead you are a free man on the land.



Hope that helps some.

Peace