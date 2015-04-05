Please
Author
Topic: Jade Helm 15
Jade Helm 15
Jade Helm 15 is set to begin in seven states on July 15. Military and Special Ops will use unconventional warfare techniques in a practice exercise that considers Texas and Utah among others to be hostile states. State militias are going to watch these exercises and keep them under surveillance. Some are concerned this is more serious than an exercise.
