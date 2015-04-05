Poll

Do you think Jade Helm 15 is a danger to Americans?

Author Topic: Jade Helm 15  (Read 2487 times)

Jade Helm 15
« on: April 05, 2015, 07:43:13 PM »
Jade Helm 15 is set to begin in seven states on July 15. Military and Special Ops will use unconventional warfare techniques in a practice exercise that considers Texas and Utah among others to be hostile states. State militias are going to watch these exercises and keep them under surveillance. Some are concerned this is more serious than an exercise.


