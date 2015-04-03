On this week’s all-star episode, we present outspoken commentator Peter Cohen, Mac Managing Editor for iMore, who talks about a number of subjects, including Apple CEO Tim Cook’s efforts to wade into the political arena with his comments about a controversial religious freedom law in Indiana. Peter also discuss net neutrality, the lack of good Internet service in many parts of the U.S. and, of course, Apple Watch.



You’ll also hear from Larry O’Connor, CEO of Other World Computing. He’ll give you advice on choosing the proper RAM upgrade for Macs, the lifecycle of hard drives, and about the benefits of upgrading to an SSD. He’ll also give you a preview of the new 3D NAND flash technology that will greatly expand solid state drive capacity over the next few years at much lower prices.