With guest co-host Curt Collins, we feature the irrepressible George Wingfield. In his working life, he had a brief stint as an astronomer at the Royal Greenwich Observatory studying stellar spectra and the earth’s magnetic field. Subsequently, he joined IBM UK and engaged in a variety of jobs in Systems Engineering, Marketing, and in Computer Education. George’s experience and knowledge covers a wide spectrum of the UFO filed from the Skinwalker Ranch, military intelligence operations, the Cash-Landrum Incident, Rendlesham Forest Abductions and much more.