« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Paracast — April 5, 2015  (Read 1144 times)

Gene Steinberg

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • Karma: +2/-0
    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — April 5, 2015
« on: April 02, 2015, 07:43:12 PM »
With guest co-host Curt Collins, we feature the irrepressible George Wingfield. In his working life, he had a brief stint as an astronomer at the Royal Greenwich Observatory studying stellar spectra and the earth’s magnetic field. Subsequently, he joined IBM UK and engaged in a variety of jobs in Systems Engineering, Marketing, and in Computer Education. George’s experience and knowledge covers a wide spectrum of the UFO filed from the Skinwalker Ranch, military intelligence operations, the Cash-Landrum Incident, Rendlesham Forest Abductions and much more.


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast