On this week’s all-star episode, we present Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer, with a busy agenda. Gene and Jeff will share their 14 years of experience with OS X, and talk about the prospects for USB-C, the new standard that Apple is including as the sole peripheral port, aside from a headphone jack, on the forthcoming 12-inch MacBook. You’ll also hear a discussion about the dueling biographies of Steve Jobs, and whether Apple is engaging in a sort of spin control in order to sanitize the reputation of the company’s mercurial co-founder.



You’ll also hear from columnist Rob Pegoraro, who writes for USA Today, Yahoo Tech and other outlets, who will discuss the confusion and fear mongering surrounding net neutrality. He’ll also talk about Google and the value of the European Union’s “Right to be Forgotten” ruling and its impact on individual privacy. The possibility that Apple will introduce a subscription TV service along with a new Apple TV set-top box, and the implications is also on the agenda.