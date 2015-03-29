Gene and guest co-host Curt Collins present James Carrion, a former International Director for MUFON, who responds to the skepticism that greeted his recent book, ‘The Rosetta Deception,” and his ongoing issues with the state of the field including his former associates at MUFON. Carrion is working on an expanded version of the Rosetta book, which he says will double its size and deliver the results of his ongoing research into intelligence involvement in the Ghost Lights of the 1940s. He’ll also be asked about his forthcoming book, “The Roswell Deception,” which explores the intelligence activities in connection with that classic or legendary UFO case.