MONDAY - MARCH 23, 2015: JOYCE RILEY & GUEST HOST GARY FRANCHIMICHELLE ROSEN
joins the show today to discuss the infamous Tylenol Murders, a series of poisoning deaths resulting from drug tampering in the Chicago metropolitan area in 1982. Michelle was 8 years-old when she watched her mother die a painful death from swallowing a Tylenol capsule laced with cyanide. The unsolved case has haunted Rosen ever since, as she spent years wondering how something like this could have happened.JON ROLAND
, founder and president of the Constitution Society, joins The Power Hour to discuss his testimony before the Texas Select Committee on State and Federal Power and Responsibility in opposition to HJR 77.Website: constitution.org TUESDAY - MARCH 24, 2015: GUEST HOST - TED BROER!
Guest hosting for The Power Hour today is TED BROER
of healthmasters.com
. Dr. Ted Broer is internationally recognized as a leading health and nutrition expert, with extensive graduate and postgraduate studies in the field of nutrition, biochemistry, and Naturopathy. He became a licensed nutritionist in the 80's and has worked with thousands of clients on an individual basis.DR. EDWARD CLOSE Ph.D
will lecture about the scientific proof that our universe is both physical and non-physical and that science and religion can no longer be at odds. Dr. Close has accomplished what no one has ever done before, combining scientific fact to prove that miracles can and do happen and do so within the laws already accepted by science.
Ex CIA officer ROBERT STEELE
discusses corruption in the US government.Website: phibetaiota.net/2015/01/event-28-feb-15-portland-steele-on-open-powerWEDNESDAY - MARCH 25, 2015: JOYCE RILEY & GUEST HOST GARY FRANCHI
Magnesium is grossly deficient in the majority of the population due to modern diets. DR. MARK SIRCUS
joins today to discuss the amazing health benefits that transdermal magnesium therapy provides.Website: drsircus.comJEFF WARWICK
, director of Programming the Nation, joins for a discussion on subliminal messaging in America. Since the late 1950’s, subliminal content has been tested and delivered through all forms of mass-media and even through our military.Website: programmingthenation.comTHURSDAY - MARCH 26, 2015: GUEST HOST - JACK BLOOD JACK BLOOD
will be guest hosting The Power Hour for all three hours.
3rd hour open lines for listeners calls!
FRIDAY - MARCH 27, 2015: LIVE WITH JOYCE RILEYJOEL SALATIN
is a full-time farmer in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. A third generation alternative farmer, he returned to the farm full-time in 1982 and continued refining and adding to his parents’ ideas. Joel will share his thoughts on government regulations that make life difficult for the small farmer and the biggest challenges he has faced as a farmer. Joel will also discuss the importance of being self-reliant and will even share some of his tips on how to do so.Website: www.polyfacefarms.com3rd hour open lines for listeners calls!
To call the show live: 1-855-995-6923 - International Callers: 00+ 1+ 612-465-7370