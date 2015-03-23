Before Things Get Out of Hand......

It is CRUCIAL that everyone understand the basic structure that was created by the Founders and which has endured ever since. - Judge Anna von Reitz, Alaska March, 2015

There are two entities called “the United States” --- the Continental United States comprised of fifty (50) geographically defined nation states acting as a federation (the “United States of America” was never a sovereign nation, just a business association, folks. It’s the land-based States that are separate sovereign nations.) and the Federal United States comprised of fifty-seven (57) states---the fifty Federal States plus the Federal Territories and Possessions which are counted as “States” of their union which is supposed to operate exclusively in the international jurisdiction of the sea.

•Continental United States = 50 Separate Nation States operating “as” a nation on the land jurisdiction.

•Federal United States = 50 Incorporated Franchises of the “United States of America, Inc.” operating the international jurisdiction of the sea, plus seven “nation states” --- Guam, Puerto Rico, etc., operating as “the United States of America (Minor)”---for a total of 57 states.

This is the way it is, and the way it has always been!

The Federales and their “Federal State” agents are not supposed to be trespassing on our land jurisdiction, except to serve and take care of and monitor their own citizens and attending to their duties as contractors.

The confusion and the fraud began in earnest in 1911 when banks operating as a private association of banks deceitfully calling themselves the “Federal Reserve” bought the “United States of America, Inc.” –a governmental services corporation---and took over the agencies of the Federal United States.

They literally bought such familiar agencies as the “United States Department of Transportation” and began operating them as subcontractors without telling anyone.

They then proceeded to pull off a criminal fraud gambit against the whole nation—and eventually the entire world--- beginning with the “Federal Reserve Act of 1913” and continuing through the 1933 bankruptcy of the “United States of America, Inc.” to the present day.

The United States defined as “...the District of Columbia et alia” went “Bankrupt” in 1933 and was declared so by President Roosevelt in Executive Orders 6073, 6102, 6111, and finally, as consolidated in Executive Order 6260, (See: Senate Report 93-549, pages 187 & 594) under the “Trading With The Enemy Act” (Sixty-Fifth Congress, Sess. I, Chs. 105, 106, October 6, 1917), and as codified at 12 U.S.C.A. 95a.

The several Federal “States of the Union”—purely incorporated political fictions created as franchises of the United States of America, Inc., represented by their respective Governors pledged the “full faith and credit” of their States and their citizenry, to the aid of the National Government represented by the “United States of America, Inc.”, and formed numerous committees, such as the “Council of State Governments”, the “Social Security Administration”, etc., to purportedly deal with the economic “Emergency” caused by the bankruptcy.

These organizations operated under the “Declaration of Interdependence” of January 22, 1937, and published some of their activities in “The Book of the States.”

The Reorganization of the bankruptcy is located in Title 5 of the United States Code Annotated. The “Explanation” at the beginning of 5 U.S.C.A. is most informative reading.

The “Secretary of Treasury” was appointed as the “Receiver” in Bankruptcy. (See: Reorganization Plan No. 26, 5 U.S.C.A. 903, Public Law 94-564, Legislative History, pg. 5967) As a Bankrupt loses control over his business, this appointment to the “Office of Receiver” in bankruptcy had to have been made by the “creditors” who are “foreign powers or principals”.

As revealed by Title 27 USC 250.11 and elsewhere, the “Secretary of the Treasury” being referenced is the Secretary of the Treasury of Puerto Rico, an Officer of the Federal United States who was designated as the “Receiver” in bankruptcy by the Foreign Creditors (banks).

The United States as Corporator, (22 U.S.C.A. 286E, et seq.) and “State” (C.R.S. 24-36- 104, C.R.S. 24-60-1301(h)) declared “Insolvency” according to 26 I.R.C. 165(g)(1), U.C.C. 1-201(23), C.R.S. 39-22--103.5, Westfall vs. Braley, 10 Ohio 188, 75 Am. Dec. 509, Adams vs. Richardson, 337 S.W. 2d 911; Ward vs. Smith, 7 Wall. 447)

A permanent state of “Emergency” was instituted within the Union and the Federal Reserve has acted as the “fiscal and depository agent” of the “creditors” ever since. Please note that the member banks of the Federal Reserve are all privately owned corporations, 22 U.S.C.A. 286d.

The government, by becoming a “corporator” (See: 22 U.S.C.A. 286e) lays down its sovereignty and takes on that character and status of a private citizen. It can exercise no power which is not derived from the corporate charter. (See: The Bank of the United States vs. Planters Bank of Georgia, 6 L. Ed. (9 Wheat) 244, U.S. vs. Burr, 309 U.S. 242).

The Corporate Charter adopted by the “federal corporation”, aka, US Corp, included the Constitution of the United States of America as its By-Laws, which are of course, as By-Laws subject to change and interpretation just like any other corporate By-Laws. The Constitution of the United States of America also remains as a public commercial contract which is being “traded upon” by corporations claiming to be successors and holders in due course of the original contractual agreement known as The Constitution for the united States of America.

The real party in interest in the bankruptcy proceedings is self-evidently not the de jure “United States of America” or “State”, but “The Bank” and “The Fund.” (22 U.S.C.A. 286, et seq., C.R.S. 11-60-103) These acts committed under fraud, force, and seizure are many times done under “Letters of Marque and Reprisal” i.e. “recapture.” (See: 31 U.S.C.A. 5323) in behalf of Foreign governments at war

. This is an important point to remember as this discussion goes forward in time.

On March 17, 1993, on page 1303 of Volume 33 of the Congressional Record, Congressman Traficant stated: “Mr. Speaker, We are now here in Chapter 11. Members of Congress are official Trustees presiding over the greatest reorganization of any bankrupt entity in world history, the U.S. Government.”

The “U.S. government” is the government domiciled in the District of Columbia, which at various times purports to represent three distinct entities:

1. the US Corporation formed as we have just seen and as documented at Title 28, 3002, (15) (A) (B) (C),

2. the Continental United States defined as the 50 States United –a confederation of separate nation states operating the land jurisdiction, and

3. the Federal United States defined as the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, et alia along with the corporate franchise “Federal States” set up in each of the land-based states. In this comment Congressman Traficant was including all three primary meanings of “U.S. Government” as the term “General Government” or “U.S. Government” with a capital “G” is traditionally used in the Congressional Record when this meaning is applied----however, and this is the supremely salient point, there is no indication that the Several (now) 50 States United were ever bankrupted except as “presumed” voluntary adjuncts.

FDR and his Buddies pulled the semantic deceit of all time.

The actual entity in bankruptcy in 1933 was the foreign government of the Federal United States allowed under the Downes and Bidwell decision and several other Supreme Court cases known as the Insular Tariff Cases circa 1900-1904. Like “South America” these Federal “states” can claim to be “American” and they can form a “Union” of their own---and they did so. They have been operating as “the United States of America (Minor)” and as a “constitutional Democracy” since the 1980’s.

The problem with a Constitutional Democracy is that if 51% of your neighbors want to eat you for breakfast or steal your home, they can do so—and that is the form of government operating in the Federal United States now.

We, the people inhabiting the Continental United States are owed a Republican form of government which upholds the sacred rights of individuals and abhors mob rule. And therein lies the rub. That, and the gross deceit involved in having two separate nations operating under the same umbrella by the same group of people (the “United States Congress”) and under virtually the same name.

Often, the only way you can tell the two entities apart is the word “the”. It’s The United States of America (Major) and the United States of America (Minor).

Using the same name, “United States of America” allowed a great deal of self-interested confusion and corruption, including Confusion at Law.

Its immediate effect during the onset of the bankruptcy of the Federal United States was to transfer control of these States and –completely by semantic deceit and misrepresentation---the de jure Continental United States, too, as they appeared to be named as parties to the bankruptcy--- into the hands of the Creditors (the Federal Reserve Banks and later IMF and IBRD) and their Agents administering the bankruptcy under the authority the Secretary of the Treasury of Puerto Rico.

The perpetrators of this plot deliberately misrepresented their Employers--- the landed States and the Continental State Citizens as “voluntary sureties” for the debts of the bankrupted “United States of America, Inc.”----without telling us one word about it, without making any clear and honest disclosure of the circumstance, without even admitting that an international banking cartel had interjected itself as a “middleman” between the actual States and People who pay all the bills of the Federal United States and the agencies responsible for carrying out the duties owed.

This “misunderstanding on purpose” allowed the banks to loan the perpetrators vast sums of credit---which the banks created out of thin air merely by entering numbers on a credit ledger--- based on the assets of all the States – Continental and Federal --- and all the people --- Continental State Citizens and Federal Citizens, too.

All this credit made available to the “United States Congress” was based on hypothecation of the perpetrator’s debts against the assets of the States and their “citizenry”.

Hypothecation is a stealthy process by which the perpetrators pretend that a

Third Party has “volunteered” to stand good for a loan for one of the originators. Think of co-signing a car loan for Cousin Billy Bob---without ever being told that you and your property were ever offered as collateral backing his debts. The bank quietly takes a lien against your property on the “presumption” that you have agreed to pay the bill for Billy Bob if he doesn’t pay off his own loan. That is exactly what the Federal Reserve did in 1933. It placed maritime salvage liens against every “person” and real asset in America, “securitized” them--- that is, placed a dollar value on you and your land and your State---and loaned the Congress all sorts of vacuous credit based on your assets and your labor.

Another way to imagine this situation is to assume that a big corporation with lots of franchise operations –say something like Burger King or Sears---went bankrupt and offered its customers and their assets as collateral backing its debts. The colluding Federal Reserve Banks eagerly agreed to this scheme, full-well knowing that none of the supposed “Sureties” had been informed under conditions of full-disclosure and consent. They did it anyway in criminal collusion.

The result now is fully recognized under The Doctrine of Odious Debt. The supposed “debt” owed by the States on the land and the American people was created by blatant criminal fraud of which they were unaware and from which they did not profit.

The proceeds of this cozy arrangement between the Congress, the “government agencies” and the Federal Reserve Banks were poured into whatever projects the banks and their puppets in Congress wished to pursue for profit—such as the entirety of World War II and all the nasty, unjustified wars-for-profit that the “United States” has engaged in ever since.

The people never received even the goods and services they contracted for, but all expenses related to this fraud scheme were nonetheless charged off to their account and held against their labor and assets---their land, their homes, their vehicles, even their body parts.

So, folks----“odious debt” is debt of exactly the kind described above and neither the Continental United States nor the people living in the fifty (50) States are responsible for it.

The corporations and institutions and corporate officers who created and benefited from this mess are 100% liable and we are not obligated to care if they like it or not. It is their mess and theirs alone.

Furthermore, they are not allowed to use credit and assets that they purloined and siphoned off from the Continental United States and the people to pay all the debts they authorized above and beyond the nineteen enumerated services they were supposed to provide the States under the original equity contract known as “The Constitution for the united States of America”--- a completely different kind of document apart from the deceptively and similarly named “Constitution of the United States of America”.

These hyenas siphoned off the vast credit created by the labor and resources of the Continental United States and the people on the land and passed it on to “secondaries”---- which they named as our fiduciaries---conveniently without telling us and instead telling us and the rest of the world that we are bowed under by a vast $20 trillion dollar National Debt.

Their corporation no doubt owes us a $20 trillion dollar credit --- which they are trying to avoid paying by shuffling off their assets to collaborators and seeking bankruptcy protection for themselves—but we are on to their ploys now and heading down the home stretch.

We know where the credit side of the “National Debt” went and we have filed UCC-1 claims to tell the rest of the world the truth. We know the lies and chicanery that the banks and the members of Congress engaged in and the false, unauthorized misrepresentations that these criminals made “in our behalf” while pretending to “represent” us. We are now presenting ourselves.

To bring things up to modern times, the Federal Reserve (Association) bankrupted The Federal Reserve System, Inc. in 2009. Prior to that the colluding banks and “government agencies” divvied up the spoils.

The Federal Reserve kept the liquid assets, land, and human chattels and gave hard assets (gold) to the World Bank/IBRD as their share.

Then in 2011, China remembered that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York was holding a large stash of Nationalist Chinese gold from 1928 that had never been returned, so they raised their hand about the gold owed and the interest on that gold. This made everyone else remember the German gold held by the same bank, and hey, what about all the gold “confiscated” from Americans by Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his thugs?

Ah, so....The hunt was on. And the World Bank/IBRD were and are in the most uncomfortable position of being in receipt of stolen goods--- gold stolen from us and many, many others over the last 150 years.

The Federal Reserve was on the hot plate too--- still is.

Money and credit don’t just “disappear”, though the bankers would like us to believe that. In a debt-credit system there is a credit created somewhere for every debit. And we, the American States on the land and the living people inhabiting those (50) States are the Priority Creditors of this whole shooting match and you

The witless thugs in Washington, DC right now are intent on saving their bacon, somehow retaining their ability to create and borrow more and more and more “money” out of thin air, and continuing to charge it all off against the labor of the American people. They haven’t realized yet that the game is up, but the bankers have.

Yesterday, (March 18) it was reported that the “IMF and China” are discussing making the yuan the international reserve currency instead of the dollar---- please bear in mind that the “U.S. Treasury” is the IMF, which is an agency of the UNITED NATIONS, CORPORATION. See Presidential Documents Volume 29—No. 4, page 113, and 22 USC 285-288. READ THAT AS: The U.S. Treasury is talking to China about buying into the BRICS alliance and accepting the yuan as the new international reserve currency to do it.

Once again, as always, the rats in Washington are intent on selling the American people out in order to preserve their own hegemony, and to avoid paying their own debts to their actual creditors--- us.

It isn’t going to work, because too many people know the truth. More are learning every day. The days when the Good Ole Boys could go to Jekyll Island and secretly plot the downfall of our nation for their private benefit are gone. No matter what they do, we know who they are, we know what they have done, we know how they operate, we know all their tricks and excuses and relationships with other corporations and criminal syndicates----and they stand utterly exposed.

Pope Francis recently announced that an International Year of Jubilee will begin on December 8, 2015---that is, 74 years and one day after Pearl Harbor. This is an Ancient Hebrew practice. Every 70 years all debts were forgiven and those who had lost their ancestral land through indebtedness were allowed to return and reclaim it.

That is a big step in the right direction, however, it is not truly equitable and it does not solve the continuing problem of operating governments as corporations.

All these various governments on Earth are incorporated entities (with a very few exceptions, like the governments of North Korea and Iran) and they are all incorporated as governmental services corporations under the auspices of the Holy See and the Vatican. The majority of these governmental service corporations –especially those associated with the British Crown--- have knowingly functioned as criminal syndicates and have preyed upon the people they are supposed to serve. By the Pope’s own published laws and rules, they must make amends and they must come into compliance with their charters----or they will be liquidated and their assets will be distributed to their creditors.

Period!

So what happens if the current brand new kid on the block calling itself “THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, INC.” and being operated by a newly reconstituted “FEDERAL RESERVE” being operated as a franchise of the “UNITED NATIONS, CORPORATION” is just more of the same old rubbish? ---As it appears to be?

Then the pathways lead to Rome once again.

We must make these facts and circumstances absolutely clear to the “County” boards and the “State” legislatures and the “Governors” of these Federal States, so that they have a clear view of what has gone on here, so that they have no excuse for failure to understand the situation, and so that they recognize their obligation ---not to a mostly foreign-owned, for-profit governmental services corporation --- but to the land jurisdiction and the people who have been so outrageously abused.

First, they must stop usurping upon the land jurisdiction and pretending that Americans of the land jurisdiction have voluntarily accepted the status of “Federal Citizens”---- nobody we know volunteered to give up their birthright status and the guarantees of the original Constitution in favor of debt slavery to foreign commercial corporations.

Second, they must honor the equity contract they are trading upon--- The Constitution for the united States of America”---which includes honoring the Bill of Rights, providing lawful money for the use of the States on the land and their inhabitants, facilitating the people’s access to their resources and their own Common Law Courts without obfuscation or delay, ceasing all false claims of indebtedness against the property and assets of the people who employ them, and immediately correcting the citizenship status of all the Continental United States Citizens who were hoodwinked by the endless semantic deceits and fraud schemes. All American State Citizens who have been convicted of so-called “victimless crimes” and “statutory infractions” and who claim their birthright status upon being fully informed must be released from Federal prisons and Federal State correctional facilities.

Third, they must reveal all the slush funds and pockets of credit and accounts that they have secreted away from public view via operation of a dishonest government accounting system. The GAO has been operating under a “double entry bookkeeping system” --- popularly known as “keeping two sets of books”. This was a system pioneered by Al Capone’s accountant, Easy Eddy O’Hara. That should be enough to tell you all what kind of “bookkeeping” it is, and why the governmental services corporation has to be brought back to good, old, common everyday accounting.

What they have done is simple enough. They have separated income into “budgeted” and “non-budgeted” income streams. Then they cobble up a “budget” portion and let people fight over that, while the bulk of their income never sees the light of day. They have also indulged in crazy accounting “factors”--- such as calculating how much debt they will owe on a pension fund thirty years from now and claiming that as an expense this year. The net effect is to hide vast amounts of investment wealth and real asset wealth from the people it actually belongs to, while the rats continue to poor-mouth about “budget deficits” that don’t exist in reality.

Fourth, there must be an end of harassment of American State Citizens under false pretenses by the IRS, FEMA, NHS, etc., and the Federal State Courts. We are not under their jurisdiction and never have been.

Any pretension that we are is merely criminal self-interest and profit-extortion on their parts.

We have acted in good faith and shared our resources unstintingly with the “Federal Citizens” and it is now time for them to move over and let us get on with our business--- which includes running our own “State” court system, our own Law Enforcement, our own Sheriffs, our own Law Guilds, etc.

Fifth, anyone who wants to exercise the powers of public office must actually occupy that office. That includes taking the proper Oath of Office as a deputy, not a “representative”. Deputies are true fiduciary agents, operating under full individual and commercial liability. They stand behind their actions in behalf of the public and if they fail their duties, their own protection is the bond placed in behalf of their office.

All these people who are now occupying “Federal State” corporate offices that are merely named the same or similar names as actual public offices have no authority to do anything either to or for anyone outside the narrow confines of the corporation itself.

It should be crystal clear to all that J.C. PENNY employees are not allowed to go onto private property and evict people from their homes. It should also be clear that nobody but Walmart employees are obligated to obey the policies, procedures, rules and regulations of Walmart, Inc.

In the same way, we are NOT obligated to obey “Federal State” courts about any matter whatsoever, and we are only obligated to obey Federal Courts when the subject matter involves their jurisdiction or a crime took place on Federal property. This is true now and it has always been true. The rats have finagled to misrepresent us as one of “their” citizens instead of honoring our true birthright status because this enabled them to continue their false claims of indebtedness against us and our property. They have been loath to admit the truth and stand down, but that is what is required of them. They must make the effort--- the honest effort--- to determine the birthright status of each and every man and woman and those who were born on the land of the American States must be accorded their due.

Now, when the options are fully disclosed, and the jurisdictions are made plain, each man and woman is free to choose whether they wish to operate as State Citizens on the land, or as Dual Citizens of the United States.

Your ability to contract is unlimited.

If you want to agree to be a debt slave and donate all your labor and property to a mostly foreign-owned, for-profit corporation--- there is nothing stopping you. If, however, you wish to retain your birthright status, that is what you are owed and any pretension otherwise is a violation of human rights of the worst kind.

One of the peculiar truths is that the Federal United States operating “our” international jurisdiction of the sea has been at war since the outbreak of the Civil War. All their personnel ultimately operate under the Lieber Code, which baldly declared (Article 40 and 41) that “All laws are suspended...” ----and they are all prosecuted under Martial Common Law. That is the other Draconian Law form that has been misapplied to American State

Citizens as part of this gargantuan fraud scheme---- administrative law (statutes and regulations) that is only the internal “law” of the corporation(s) involved, and secondly, martial common law.

This is what is called “Special Admiralty” or “Executive Admiralty” ---- it is international Law of War and in these “COURTS” the perpetrators of the fraud drag innocent American Civilians in on the pretense that they are “enemy combatants” or “Prisoners of War” and proceed to do whatever they like to them. This is the source of the gold-fringed flag in the Federal and Federal State Courtrooms.

This practice of claiming that Continental United States civilians are instead Federal Citizens has resulted in systemic, chronic war crime and abuse of the civilian populace on a vast scale.

It is a terrible infraction against the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and against the Universal Right of Self-Declaration –both of which the Federal United States is obligated to honor, but even more important, it is a violation of the Geneva Convention Protocols of 1949, Volume II, Article 3, which makes it a war crime punishable by death to change the nationality of civilians.

Please note that President Andrew Jackson three times publically declared the Continental United States to be at peace. He admitted that the land jurisdiction is at peace and it has been at peace for 150 years.

All the living inhabitants of the land are known to be civilians and the military full-well knows that the civilian authorities--- meaning the people on the land operating their nation states---are the only ones competent to direct the American military under the American System.

As stated at the beginning--- the “united States of America” is a federation of actual nation states and has never been a sovereign nation. The Federal United States operates a foreign, international jurisdiction of the sea that has no right or reason to be involved in the affairs of the Continental United States on the land.

The United States of America, Inc., the UNITED STATES (INC.), and THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, INC. are all big commercial corporations and in nature and status are no different than any other large corporation. Think Exxon. Think GE.

It follows that the only entities competent to Declare War are the individual States on the land, as they are the ONLY “nation states” present here and also that the only civilians present competent to direct the Armed Forces of this country are the Citizens of the united States of America---that is, citizens of the Continental United States who are serving as properly sworn Deputies of the States, not employees of any “federal corporation” and not “Federal State Citizens”, either.

When the “President” isn’t a Natural-born Citizen of the Continental United States acting as a duly sworn Deputy of the united States of America, when he or she is a Bar Association Member accepting the Title of “Esquire” (forbidden under the Original Equity contract), or who adopts Dual “Federal Citizenship” (also forbidden) and ceases to be a fiduciary officer of the Continental United States---- he has no right to command any American State Citizen to do anything, much less command them go to a foreign country and kill people.

It isn’t possible for a federation of States to act as a sovereign nation, nor is it possible for a corporation to “Declare War” except in fanciful and euphemistic terms. Period.

No member of the United States Congress has acted as a lawful Deputy of any of the Continental United States since the Civil War, therefore nobody in Washington, DC since that time has had the right to Declare War in behalf of any State of the Union, no “Commander in Chief” has had any lawful standing to Declare War as a result of Congress’s inability to do so.

Every single “war” and action declared since 1860 has been a “police action” and there is no reason nor is there any basis for Americans to tolerate this circumstance any longer.

Our sons and daughters have been sent to slaughter in wars for profit engaged in by criminals who have manipulated governmental services corporations behind the scenes and pulled off an illusion of authority that neither the Federal United States nor the various federal corporations possess. Our armed forces have been commandeered to operate as commercial mercenary forces in the thrall of private business interests--- and we have been paying for, staffing, funding, and supporting this circumstance---and we have been extorted and fleeced and imprisoned by our employees when we objected. Enough of this nonsense.

Every American with eyes, ears, nose, and a brain needs to come forward and tip off the other Americans---- ALL Americans. This has been foisted off on us primarily by the British government and the City State of Westminster, the Crown Temple, and the Lords of the Admiralty.

The Popes from 1845 to 2009 (Benedict XVI and Francis have done the right thing) and the British Monarchs are particularly to blame for the gross Breach of Trust and Disservice and Dishonorable behavior they have exhibited and permitted against Americans, Canadians, Aussies, English, Scottish, Irish, Japanese, German, and many other people throughout the world.

Contrary to the British veneer of civility, they have proven to be rapacious and unrepentant predators upon the rest of the humanity and their government is monotonously at the root of all the evil and violence perpetuated throughout the world. It isn’t enough to say that the British Government is not America’s friend now or ever.

The British Government has not been a friend to any other nation and has raped and pillaged its own people for the better part of three centuries.

The Brits are always at the bottom of the dog pile when one searches diligently for the source of the discord and violence and there they will secretively remain until we and all the other people on Earth recognize the problem and recognize it for what it is: Satan worship, which has always been identified with the jurisdiction of the sea.

In pagan times, Satan was personified as Poseidon, the God of the Sea---scaly tail, horns, trident and all.

Where does the Great Serpent lie? In the sea. Who is his henchman? The Leviathan.

It is all clear enough. Let those with eyes, see. Some of those who live in the jurisdiction of the sea still worship the god of the sea. Many of the complaints of child molestation, ritual sacrifice, and related crimes bear

this out--- because these things were all part and parcel of the “worship” of the Satanic Mystery Babylon Cult and always have been.

Worship of Poseidon/Satan/The God of the Sea is always in tandem with worship of his consort, Semiramis/Isis/Cybele.

Semiramis is a Babylonian goddess famous for promoting idolatry, harlotry, and all the “abominations of the earth”----portrayed as a naked fertility goddess with rays of light coming out of her head--- just like the Statue of Liberty, just like the Columbia Pictures icon, “Columbia---Goddess of Democracy”.

“Isis” is just the Egyptian version of Semiramis---- so, why, you must ask, are we being conned to believe in a supposedly Muslim terrorist organization named “ISIS”-----??? Obviously, no Muslim in his right mind is going to join or support an organization named after a Babylonian-Egyptian fertility goddess. It’s absurd and obviously true. Any group calling itself “ISIS” is Satanic in nature and its members are Satanists, not Muslims---- yet not a single member of the American Press Corps is raising their hand to ask, “WTF?”

This is because American media is absolutely controlled across the board by six multi-national media conglomerates--- all of them foreign, and all but one run by Satanists.

We Americans have made every mistake there is to be made. We’ve been asleep at the wheel like Rip Van Winkle. We’ve been chumps, marks, idiot savants. We’ve been sheep, goats, cattle and everything else for these vampire-like and evil men----the Rockefellers and Rothschilds and the rest of the bankers and the members of Congress and the members of the “American” military who have stood around with their thumbs up their rectums and played host to this.

It’s all true. It’s all known. It’s all verified. No doubt about it all, whatsoever----but we can wake up. Earth to Sleeping Giant! Wake up! Pass the word!

These brief pages encapsulate just about all that a thinking, breathing American needs to know about the present situation and the history and Who’s Who of it. This information provides plenty of information and references you can research for yourselves--- and you are fully encouraged to dig, dig, dig.

Bring more of the pieces of the puzzle forward and nail it down.

The house is built, now all we are doing is finishing the paint.

It’s because other Americans before you have researched and dug and worked hideous long hours under conditions of threat--- often going hungry, being ridiculed, losing their homes, suffering imprisonment, or in too many cases being murdered outright--- that you have this document in your hand.

While everyone else slept, groups of Americans all over this country were awake and alarmed and working feverishly to uncover their piece of the puzzle.

Now it has finally come together. You have this thumbnail version handed to you for free. Honor the sacrifice.

Do your due diligence and then, come forward. This is your country, your nation states.

Expose the rats. Denounce the fraud. Gather your brethren together. Explain it all. There will be no great need to prove that you have all been victims of this con game.

You all remember when you were told that you “had to” sign up for Social Security in order to have a job in America----a BIG Fat Lie. You all remember when the vampires came and snatched your children at the hospital---forcing you to sign paperwork that they never explained, but which handed over ownership of your children as chattel belonging to a foreign, for-profit corporation.

You remember being forced to get a license to travel in your own car from Point A to Point A and another license to get married....

A “license” is official permission to do something that is otherwise illegal....Illegal to travel? Illegal to marry? Because you and your family are being “mistaken” as Prisoners of War and Enemy Combatants in a war that ended 150 years ago. You are being “administered” under martial law that doesn’t pertain to you and which never has pertained to you and yours. And it is all because some criminal elements in the banking industry committed the fraud of all time against you and every other American and because the members of the criminal “Congress” have refused to declare peace.

THEY have promoted and prolonged and advocated war, war, war for profit for themselves and their banker buddies at your expense for 150 years and they claim that they “represent” you.

Do they? Maybe it’s time you let them know that they don’t represent you and that if they don’t do their job and declare peace, they will never represent you. They might represent Jacob Rothchild and they might represent David Rockefeller and they might represent Queen Mab, but they do not and they will never represent you.

And because of that fact, you are under no obligation to pay them a brass farthing ever again.

They want to “securitize” you? Well, Johnny, maybe it’s time to “securitize” them---seize their assets, nationalize their holdings, lock down the Golden Boys of Wall Street tighter than Ten-Penny Drums. Arrest the “judges” that are sitting as imposters on your bench if they won’t admit the truth and play ball and open up the Public Court that the people of this country are owed. Just do it. Order the Clerk and the Bailiff to arrest that man as an imposter. Charge him with impersonating a Judge of the Continental United States, specifically the State, such as “Colorado State Court” or “Iowa State Court”.

Explain these facts to the local sheriff and his deputies, to the local provost marshal and the judges and the court clerks and the members of your “state” legislature. Ask them which “County” and which “State” they represent?

Explain this to some of the lawyers you know who have been so proud to carry a Bar

Association Card. Ask them why they are putting up with this and betraying their own families, friends, and neighbors?

Why are they working for the Federal United States when they could just as easily work for the Continental United States?

All they have to do is tear up their Bar Card and foreswear the title of “Esquire”. Whoopee-Ding-Dong, right? Stop being attorneys “at” law and start being attorneys “in” law.

The Bar Associations have operated as closed union shops for three generations and gotten away with fleecing their members and demanding that lawyers go along with all this fraud and “keep silent” about it, or be threatened with fines, “disbarment”, abuse from the judges, or worse.

If the “American” Bar Association and the “State” Bar Associations won’t listen to reason and come to heel, it is time to outlaw them--- they have all functioned as criminal syndicates on our shores and in violation of the treaties that allow them to operate here at all.

American lawyers are the ones who should be leading the pack and bringing this destruction to an end.

They should be burning their Bar Cards like feminists burned bras, if they want any credibility or respect as advocates of the Rule of Law.

With or without a Bar Card they have every right to use our court buildings and facilities and to operate our lawful Public Courts. They are completely competent to set up their own fraternal organizations that don’t worship Satan, tell lies, and commit crime in the sanctity of a courtroom.

Start the ball rolling. Now.

Real Americans need to claim their Natural and Unalienable Rights as a peaceful living American State Citizen flying the Civil Flag of The United States of America (Major) and standing on the land jurisdiction of the united States of America.

Because there are two jurisdictions — land and sea — it is entirely possible and appropriate that the land jurisdiction is at peace and flies the civil flag, while the international jurisdiction of the sea remains at war and flies the war flag.

You have a choice as an American born on the land whether you stay at peace on the land or go to war on the sea as a “United States Citizen”.

When you go to war, you lose your constitutional guarantees and become subject to the United States and all its foreign international and statutory laws.

If you stay at peace, you retain all your Natural and Unalienable Rights and guarantees, are subject to your own conscience, and operate under American Common Law.