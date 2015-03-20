On this week’s all-star episode, we cover the latest rumors about an Apple subscription TV service. How will Apple turn its service into a game-changer? We also cover the potential downsides of yet another cord-cutting scheme, such as your ISP’s bandwidth cap. Our topics also include the two-pound MacBook and Apple Watch.



Our guests include Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer, who also focuses on the subtleties of the luxury watch market and the prospects for an Apple Car. You’ll also hear from Kirk McElhearn, known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy,” who wonders why Apple’s HealthKit is not yet capable of tracking a female’s menstrual cycles.