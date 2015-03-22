« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Paracast — March 22, 2015  (Read 1211 times)

Gene Steinberg

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • Karma: +2/-0
    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — March 22, 2015
« on: March 20, 2015, 01:27:30 PM »
This week Gene and Chris focus the conversation on precognition and remote viewing. Can you take a trip via your mind to another location, and can you predict the future? Our guest, is Marty Rosenblatt, said to be an authority on precognition from a scientific and applications standpoint that includes Associate Remote Viewing (ARV) and other methods. He has worked with many of the most prominent names in remote viewing that include: Joe McMoneagle, Dean Radin, Russell Targ, Skip Atwater, Stephan Schwartz, Ed May and Paul Elder. The focus of the organization that he co-founded, Applied Precognition Project (APP), is to educate society about precognition by making money using Associative Remote Viewing (ARV). Curious? We also plan a “great experiment.”


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast