This week Gene and Chris focus the conversation on precognition and remote viewing. Can you take a trip via your mind to another location, and can you predict the future? Our guest, is Marty Rosenblatt, said to be an authority on precognition from a scientific and applications standpoint that includes Associate Remote Viewing (ARV) and other methods. He has worked with many of the most prominent names in remote viewing that include: Joe McMoneagle, Dean Radin, Russell Targ, Skip Atwater, Stephan Schwartz, Ed May and Paul Elder. The focus of the organization that he co-founded, Applied Precognition Project (APP), is to educate society about precognition by making money using Associative Remote Viewing (ARV). Curious? We also plan a “great experiment.”