By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy." -John 10:10
I was humored this week with the "scary" interview that the state-controlled media put out on terror suspect Christopher Cornell, also known as Raheel Mahrus Ubaydah
. He said the terrorists were in Texas, Ohio, New York City and Washington D.C. His message was that they are in your country and in your state, ready to wage jihad on American soil. Really?
Well, how couldn't they be when they have an administration helping them along at every step of the way, pulling down all security on the borders, as well as opening up the flood gates to illegal aliens
on the American people? Additionally, the administration has been appointing America's sworn enemies to high positions in our government and its agencies
(Deuteronomy 28:49).
Cornell went on to say, "There will be many, many attacks. Like I said, we are ready for the battle over the Capitol."
Of course, there will be. Scripture tells us that when a people are under judgment, the "sword will be without, and terror within (Deuteronomy 32:25)."
When asked what Cornell would have done if he had not been arrested, he said, "What would I have done? I would have took my gun, I would have put it to Obama's head and I would have pulled the trigger."
"Then I would have released more bullets on the Senate and the House of Representative members, and I would have attacked the Israeli embassy and various other buildings full of kafir [non-Muslims] who want to wage war against us Muslims and shed our blood," he added.
Outside of the fact that this kid sounded like he had some mental disorders, I could do nothing but see the diversion that is being played out on the American people who refuse to take heed to the Word of God
, which is so prophetically right on.
As a side note, at this point this would suicide mission for these jihadists, for they know that behind every blade of grass in this country is an armed citizen
. I personally agree with Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Myers, who said that ISIS hunting Americans is like a sheep hunting a lion. Yet, not in the state of rebellion that America is in toward God (Numbers 32:23).
Americans have given a pass to what God condemns and have looked the other way. Looking the other way is not the right move for the American people to make (Psalm 9:17).
Remember, God said, "And it shall come to pass, that as the Lord rejoiced over you to do you good, and to multiply you; so the Lord will rejoice over you to destroy you, and to bring you to nought; and ye shall be plucked from off the land... (Deuteronomy 28:63)."
We can clearly see that America is under the judgments that God has promised to a rebellious people. Nothing else besides the judgment of God can explain why the American people have let it go this far.
By the way, did anyone catch what the incompetent, home-grown jihadist said? "I would have took my gun, I would have put it to Obama's head and I would have pulled the trigger."
Why would he want to bring harm to this president? This criminal has done nothing but bring aid to this jihadist both here, via the Muslim brotherhood and their terrorist ties, and abroad. Is this an attempt to bring about more fear and diversion so the Americans get their eye off of who the real enemies are?
The devil is in the details.
Maybe the American people have been so deceived (2 Thessalonians 2:8 ) as to believe as Islamist Keith Ellison
(D-MN) believes, when he recently said, Obama is "an amazing patriot and one of the best presidents our country will ever have seen."
While I believe Cornell when he says the stage is being set for more attacks, I ask you, the reader, who has set that stage more than the American people allotting this administration to transgress the law as it has? What else do you expect?
This is nothing new. Read the Declaration of Independence
and you will find the usurpations of a tyrant that would not be ruled by God. You will also find the degree that these wicked men will go to in order to make sure they remain in power.
The Father of the Constitution, James Madison, said,
"If Tyranny and Oppression come to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy."
Don't be deceived (Galatians 6:7).
Men Do Not Follow Titles, They follow Courage! Are You One Of Them?
You Have 30 minutes to Explain to the Forefathers what has happened to America!
Who supports this Administration Anyways?