A great resource for side effects is drugs.com. Maybe she could get a second opinion. And a third. It's important to be comfortable with your doctor and the care received. If you think your doctor is incompetent, never hesitate to find another. I'm not saying the doctor is a twit, but in the past I have been in the care of near-complete idiots. I met a thoracic surgeon who didn't know that a PET scan uses *radioactive* glucose for metabolic detection. Another insisted that the Gardasil vaccine is an effective prophylaxis for HPV, when it only covers four strains and has managed to kill and maim a bunch of people in trials and since it was introduced. But he read his Establishment Medical Journal and they said it's like bubblegum and ponies, so it must be good.



But an Internet community forum is probably one of the last places you should trust for great advice on cancer treatment. I hope she gets well.