You will learn how to become free of supermarkets and drugstores with the Home Grown Food Summit!
This April 6th-12th there is an online gathering of 30+ experts in backyard food production, homesteading, and off-grid living. Presented by the worlds leading researchers, organizations, and best-selling authors to help you become free of supermarkets and drugstores.
This is the biggest event for home grown food ever organized online. Sponsored by Mother Earth News, The Natural News, The National Gardening Association, The American Preppers Network, and The Livestock Conservancy just to name a few.
Get started growing, or take your skills to the next level, this Summit has something for everyone.
- 8 different gardening methods
- 3 presentations on wildcrafting food
- 3 techniques for preserving food
- 5 presentations on small livestock
- 2 experts on rain and gardening without irrigation (even in dry lands)
- 3 presentations on working with kids
PLUS, you'll get 4 bonus e-books, just for signing up:
"How Much Land Do You Need To Grow All Of Your Own Food?'
"6 Ways To Keep Chickens and Best One For Your Yard"
"Home Made Shampoo"
"Saving Quality Seeds" Here is a just a sample of what you'll learn:
The 6 laws of plant growth
The easiest food source to grow
How to know if a chicken is a good egg layer just by glancing at it
3 gardening techniques for those with back problems or limited mobility
Which fish are so hardy they come back to life even after being dried out
How to recognize the signs that a plant wants to communicate with you
Why beginning hunters should never use a tree stand
How to be able to identify wild plants while driving 60 mph down the road
The 3 easiest vegetables to save seeds from
Why the jungles of southeast Asia affect what you feed your chickens
The health benefits of eating fermented foods
How the size of the chicken''s comb determines if it will survive your winter
Which plants you should never plant in an aquaponic system
The 7 ways we change the world when we grow our own food
How safe is pressure canning for preserving food
The 13 weeds that can ensure you never go hungry
Why growing heritage breeds of livestock is vital for your grandchildren
How many gallons of water you need per pound of fish in a tank
The 3 most irresistible plants that kids love growing
The difference between pressure canning and water bath canning
How many eggs one hen can lay in a year
The best age to start giving children significant garden responsibility
The biggest mistake most people make in designing permaculture guilds
8 reasons you're insane if you're not growing some of your own food
How free compost can destroy your garden; what to watch out for and how to avoid costly mistakes
The importance of resilience in today's world
How to overcome problems with walnut trees in food forests
Why you should always start at the top of a hill when designing your water systems
The secret to a green thumb
What percentage of food in grocery stores is actually toxic to the human body
17 techniques for irrigating without piping or tanks
An ancient indicator of true health that is still valid today
The 7 most useful hand tools in a backyard homestead
How to remove heavy metals from your garden soil
What the healthiest people in history ate for dinner
How a bowl of soup increases by $25 when you top it with this gourmet insect
How to grow a secret garden of survival
How many pounds of potatoes a beginner can grow in 200 ft.²
Why the most effective form of pest-control may actually be hiding in your compost pile
The 3 ways a rooster helps your flock of hens
And much, more more!It's FREE. Reserve your spot by clicking here: https://wdf87122.isrefer.com/go/hgfs/PowerHour/