MONDAY - MARCH 16, 2015: LIVE WITH JOYCE RILEY
With nearly four decades of experience in the financial industry, JOSEPH MEYER
author of the Straight Money Analysis Newsletter joins The Power hour to give his forecast on the ever-changing financial environment.
Computer security and privacy specialist, BRUCE SCHNEIER
, joins The Power Hour to discuss cyber security and how your data is everywhere and under surveillance right now as we speak.
Bruce is the author of the newly released book Data and Goliath: The Hidden Battles to Capture Your Data and Control Your World which is about surveillance, both government and corporate. It's an exploration in three parts: what's happening, why it matters, and what to do about it.
Guest hosting for The Power Hour today is TED BROER
of healthmasters.com
. Dr. Ted Broer is internationally recognized as a leading health and nutrition expert, with extensive graduate and postgraduate studies in the field of nutrition, biochemistry, and Naturopathy. He became a licensed nutritionist in the 80's and has worked with thousands of clients on an individual basis.
During the second hour of today's show Dr. Ted Broer will be discussing his book Breakthrough Health and will also do a book giveaway for Power Hour Listeners.
will discuss how we have lost control of our finances and how publicly-owned banks will bring financial Armageddon. State owned banks is the only viable option left and Ellen Brown will discuss how we can do this.
Changing lives through nutrition and organic supplements is what DAVID LITT i
Changing lives through nutrition and organic supplements is what DAVID LITT is all about. There is no better time to get a jump start on your health with a new year upon us. David will discuss how to break your addiction to food, re-set your metabolism, and enjoy long-term benefits with The Purium 10-Day Transformation Pack. The Purium Transformation Pack was made to be fast, simple, healthy, and affordable.
WEDNESDAY - MARCH 18, 2015: LIVE WITH JOYCE RILEYREBEKAH ROTH
discusses her research and her new book Methodical Illusion. This book is the result of Rebecca's extensive research, based on real life events. She is now considered by many to be a foremost expert on the events of September 11, 2001.
will be guest hosting The Power Hour for all three hours.
& radiofreeblood.comFRIDAY - MARCH 20, 2015: LIVE WITH JOYCE RILEY & JOSH
During the second hour of The Power Hour Josh will be interviewing Joyce!
Self-sufficient MARJORY WILDCRAFT
Self-sufficient MARJORY WILDCRAFT supplies incredible practical and useful information on how to increase everyone's standard of living, security, and having real insurance by growing your own groceries. Marjory and her family became very concerned of the possibility of the collapse of the systems we normally depend upon for food and water. They began in earnest to develop methods for conserving water, growing food, and generally becoming free of the collective systems for basic needs. They have implemented and experimented with a variety of food production techniques drawn from organic farming, permaculture, agroforestry, indigenous teachings, historical anecdotes, and relief work in developing countries.
Announcing the Home Grown Food Summit! Brought to you by Marjory Wildcraft
