On this week’s all-star episode, author and publisher Adam Engst, of TidBITS and Take Control Books, gives you his insights about Apple’s recent media event, which featured the rollout of the Apple Watch, new Mac notebooks, and a slight price reduction for the aging Apple TV streaming set-top box. What about the new and slimmer MacBook keyboard, the use of a single USB-C port to handle your connections and charging? Did Apple maybe push the envelope a little too far, or are they showing us the wave of the future for notebook computers?



You’ll also hear from columnist John Martellaro, Senior Editor, Analysis & Reviews for The Mac Observer and a columnist for The Street, who explains how the new MacBook has “iPad entry,” why he’s disappointed with the present status of Apple TV, and he then covers Apple Watch. He’ll tell you why some industry observers are doubtful of its success, and why he can predict that it will succeed. And what about database apps, such as Apple’s FileMaker Pro? Are they now obsolete except for some business users?