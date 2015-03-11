« previous next »
What's more important than Hillary's Email? - Obama signs new EO against Venezue

What's more important than Hillary's Email? - Obama signs new EO against Venezue
March 11, 2015, 10:58:21 PM
I don't understand what's so pressing about Hillary Clinton's email use. If anything, it shows how much trust a high-level politician has in the NSA and other government agencies.

What is more pressing, in my opinion is the fact that President Obama signed an Executive Order against Venezuela.

President Obama Declares Venezuela “A Threat to National Security”, Seeks Regime-Change <a href="http://www.globalresearch.ca/president-obama-declares-venezuela-a-threat-to-national-security-seeks-regime-change/5435615" target="_blank">http://www.globalresearch.ca/president-obama-declares-venezuela-a-threat-to-national-security-seeks-regime-change/5435615[/url]

Press Release from the White House:
Executive Order – Blocking Property and Suspending Entry of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Venezuela <a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2015/03/09/executive-order-declaration-national-emergency-respect-venezuela" target="_blank">https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2015/03/09/executive-order-declaration-national-emergency-respect-venezuela[/url]
