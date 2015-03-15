« previous next »
Author Topic: The Paracast — March 15, 2015

Gene Steinberg

    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — March 15, 2015
« on: March 11, 2015, 12:22:36 PM »
For a change of pace, we present  Linda Godfrey, author of a recent new book,“American Monsters: A History of Monster Lore, Legends, and Sightings in America.” According to the publisher, “From pre-Columbian legends to modern-day eyewitness accounts, this comprehensive guide covers the history, sightings and lore surrounding the most mysterious monsters in America — including Bigfoot, the Jersey Devil, and more.” As with our previous session with Linda, this episode will focus more on amazing and sometimes frightening case histories than about theorizing.


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
