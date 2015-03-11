« previous next »
Topic: Guest speaking about obesity

fs773

Guest speaking about obesity
« on: March 11, 2015, 10:42:30 AM »
The guest that spoke about obesity wednesday march 12 2015 forgets one thing.A concentration camp or POW camp proves that anyone can lose weight:)There is no pathology in fat there is only a balance sheet of energy in and out.


