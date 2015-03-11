Please
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
The Bright Side
»
Guest speaking about obesity
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Guest speaking about obesity (Read 2035 times)
fs773
Guest speaking about obesity
«
on:
March 11, 2015, 10:42:30 AM
The guest that spoke about obesity wednesday march 12 2015 forgets one thing.A concentration camp or POW camp proves that anyone can lose weight:)There is no pathology in fat there is only a balance sheet of energy in and out.
