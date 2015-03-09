This interview is with Russ Dizdar former police chaplain, ordained minister. He uncovers some of the evil satanic rituals behind a lot of crimes done. Listen as Russ explains what he’s seen from his 30 plus years in this field.
<strong>Occult Satanic crimes - Russ Dizdar Interview Part 2 | FLOW OF WISDOM </strong>
This hour two of my interview with Russ Dizdar. Russ is a former police chaplain and an ordained minister. He uncovers some of the evil satanic rituals behind a lot of crimes committed. One story in particular was the news story in Indiana that he and his team actually visited.
"A terrified mother claims she watched in horror as her demon-possessed 9-year-old son walked backwards up a wall and ceiling. Her claims would be easy to dismiss if a child services case worker and a nurse weren’t reportedly there to witness it all." -<a href="http://www.theblaze.com/stories/2014/01/27/a-real-life-demon-possession-is-being-reported-in-indiana-the-details-are-almost-too-horrifying-to-believe/
" target="_blank">TheBlaze.com[/url]
Listen as Russ explains what he's seen from his 30 plus years in this field.
