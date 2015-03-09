By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"Therefore have I hewed them by the prophets; I have slain them by the words of my mouth: and thy judgments are as the light that goeth forth ...
"But they like men have transgressed the covenant: there have they dealt treacherously against me." - Hosea 6:5-7
There is a story told of a man that was fast asleep in his bed while his dog began to bark. The dog barked and barked, and barked some more.
"What is that dog barking at?" the man asked himself.
Instead of taking the time to take a look at what the dog was barking at, he rebuked the dog and went back to bed. Little did the man realize that the dog was warning the man that there was an intruder attempting to break into the house to slay him (John 10:10).
A couple of minutes later, the dog began once again to bark at the intruder in an attempt to warn the man (Matthew 13:25).
Awakened and in a rage, the man stormed toward the dog, grabbed his shotgun and proceeded to shoot his dog dead.
Instead of the man looking at his dog as his best friend, he looked at him as his worst enemy.
The man then jumped back into bed while the intruder broke into his house and killed him. If only the owner cared enough to know the dog was barking to warn him of the impending dangers.
Last week was filled with high treason and assaults coming from members of this criminal administration toward those that they swore to serve (Article II, Section 4 of the U.S Constitution).
Of course, the American people believe, for some odd reason, that those who serve the people in this country have a lawful right to do the unlawful things they engage in.
If it is not the Obama administration telling on itself by declaring that it will defend Muslim jihadists if they are attacked
, then it is Obama looking to unconstitutionally take over local and state police
.
We also have Franklin Graham warning the American people that Obama is opening the doors for Christian persecution in America
. Of course, he is. He has been warring against everything that is America for the last six years,namely America's Christian heritage
, as well as who we are under the Constitution.
If that is not enough for you, we also see that Hillary Clinton and her Muslim Brotherhood-tied adviser have been caught breaking federal laws and are in breach of the Federal Records Act
. Yet Clinton remains a potential candidate for the nation's highest office because a Christian nation refuses to obey the God that they profess that they love (1 John 2:4).
If this were happening elsewhere in the world, the American people would rise up and tell our government what we need to do to such ruthless dictators.
Americans act as if it is a Third-World country that I am talking about. But I'm not. I am talking about the wannabe dictator in the people's White House.
That the American people have succumbed to tolerate these crimes is a reproach to this country. How is it that Americans seem to be fine with forfeiting what was given to them through sacrifices both natural and spiritual (1 Corinthians 2:14; John 3:16)?
What the American people have tolerated through her representatives doing here and abroad to other nations
is an enormous violation of law toward God and man. And she will be judged (Psalm 9:16).
For decades, Americans have been standing back and allowing a government, with the help of the hypocrites in churches
, sanction murder of the innocent, and then they go to sleep at night (Proverbs 6:16).
God does not wink at sin, friends (Nahum 1:3). Fifty-seven million innocent babies have been murdered in America!
Government sanction of the redefinition of marriage to a union of a man and a man or a woman and a woman has also been met with the approval
of an apostate church
(1 Timothy 4:1).
This is daring the justice of God and, rest assured, America will receive a reply (2 Peter 2:6).
The fact is, the government has no business in the affairs of the church.
Furthermore, the criminals who are appointed to serve in this country laugh at those they serve. They act as if they are exempt from God's judgment (Revelation 20:11-15).
I should like to say to those, "You want to avoid the punishment of your sins. You shall succeed as well as the dog that bites into the spine of a porcupine" (Psalm 57:6).
Who are the criminals? Is it those who commit crimes, or those who allow the crimes?
Americans seem to be OK watching a small minority of people destroy everything she is about. Her legacy will be, "I spread the message of how bad everything got," rather than righting the wrongs with the freedoms that God has given her.
Why is this all happening?
America, this is all happening because of your transgressing God's covenant (Exodus 20). That is it, nothing more, nothing less. And I love you enough (1 John 3:18) to tell you so (Revelation 3:19).
God's message to His people is not going to change. It is His people who need to repent (Luke 3:
.
Again the word of the Lord came unto me, saying,
Son of man, speak to the children of thy people, and say unto them, When I bring the sword upon a land, if the people of the land take a man of their coasts, and set him for their watchman:
If when he seeth the sword come upon the land, he blow the trumpet, and warn the people;
Then whosoever heareth the sound of the trumpet, and taketh not warning; if the sword come, and take him away, his blood shall be upon his own head.
He heard the sound of the trumpet, and took not warning; his blood shall be upon him. But he that taketh warning shall deliver his soul.
But if the watchman see the sword come, and blow not the trumpet, and the people be not warned; if the sword come, and take any person from among them, he is taken away in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at the watchman's hand.
So thou, O son of man, I have set thee a watchman unto the house of Israel; therefore thou shalt hear the word at my mouth, and warn them from me.
When I say unto the wicked, O wicked man, thou shalt surely die; if thou dost not speak to warn the wicked from his way, that wicked man shall die in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at thine hand.
Nevertheless, if thou warn the wicked of his way to turn from it; if he do not turn from his way, he shall die in his iniquity; but thou hast delivered thy soul.
Therefore, O thou son of man, speak unto the house of Israel; Thus ye speak, saying, If our transgressions and our sins be upon us, and we pine away in them, how should we then live?
Say unto them, As I live, saith the Lord God, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live: turn ye, turn ye from your evil ways; for why will ye die, O house of Israel?
-Ezekiel 33:1-11
