LIVE WITH JOYCE RILEYDR. ANN BLAKE TRACY
, executive director of the International Coalition for Drug Awareness joins today to discuss the dangers of SSRI drugs ((Specific Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors).
Ann has been has been researching, writing, and lecturing about serotoneric medications since 1990. And since 1992 has been testifying in court cases involving antidepressants & the newer atypical antipsychotics in both the US & Canada.Websites:drugawareness.orgssristories.net
Attorney GEORGE PARNHAM
will be joining The Power Hour for the “What ever happened to” series. Parnham has practiced law for thirty-seven years in Houston, Texas, specializing in criminal defense and was thrust into the national spotlight through representing high-profile client, Andrea Yates. Yates was convicted of capital murder in 2002, but acquitted in 2006 after jurors found her not guilty by reason of insanity.
During a two-year period, Yates was prescribed four mind-altering drugs to help her cope with two episodes of severe depression that began after the birth of her fourth child. After the birth of her fifth child, she once again suffered from a bout of depression and was again prescribed a psychopharmacological cocktail.
Today you will be hearing an update from George on the ramifications of the drugs that Andrea Yates was prescribed and how she is doing today.
George Parnham is an expert on the defense of individuals with mental illness and a passionate advocate for legal reform of their treatment in the criminal justice system.
Mr. Parnham initiated the Yates Children Memorial Fund. The Yates Children Memorial Fund (YCMF) is named after Russell and Andrea Yates' children: Noah, John, Paul, Luke and Mary. It was created June, 2002, and sponsored by Mental Health America of Greater Houston (MHA Houston) to fund women's mental health education. Knowledge and understanding is the key to prevention. It is his sincere desire that the lives of these children will be forever memorialized through this effort.Website: parnhamandmcwilliams.comTUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2015: GUEST HOST - TED BROER
Guest hosting for The Power Hour today is TED BROER
of healthmasters.com
Dr. Ted Broer is internationally recognized as a leading health and nutrition expert, with extensive graduate and postgraduate studies in the field of nutrition, biochemistry, and Naturopathy. He became a licensed nutritionist in the 80's and has worked with thousands of clients on an individual basis.
During the second hour of today’s show Dr. Ted Broer will be discussing his book Breakthrough Health
and will also do a book giveaways for Power Hour Listeners.
Joining for the third hour is outspoken critic of Obamacare, DR. ELAINA GEORGE
to discuss the damage that Obamacare is causing as she has seen first hand being a practicing physician. The truth about Obamacare that no one will tell you is it is NOT about healthcare it is about centralized government control. Dr. George will also discuss medical cost sharing and strategies to opt out of Obamacare.Website: drelainageorge.comWEDNESDAY, MARCH 11, 2015: LIVE WITH JOYCE RILEY
Computer security and privacy specialist, BRUCE SCHNEIER
, joins The Power Hour to discuss cybersecurity and how your data is everywhere and under surveillance right now as we speak.
Bruce is the author of the newly released book Data and Goliath: The Hidden Battles to Capture Your Data and Control Your World
which is about surveillance, both government and corporate. It's an exploration in three parts: what's happening, why it matters, and what to do about it.Website: schneier.com
Learning to grow your own food should be a priority with each and every one of us with our general food supply becoming more and more tainted. To help us get the very best heirloom seeds is MIKE NOCKS
of White Harvest Seed Company. Mike will also discuss Heirlooms vs. GMO's.
White Harvest Seed Company is a family-grown business in the Ozarks who are rooted in offering diverse varieties of heirloom vegetable seeds to encourage gardeners to return to a simpler, more self-sufficient way of life.THURSDAY, MARCH 12, 2015: GUEST HOST - JACK BLOODJACK BLOOD
will be guest hosting The Power Hour for all three hours.Websites: deadlinelive.inforadiofreeblood.com
FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2015: LIVE WITH JOYCE RILEYJOEL KRASTEN
author of Straw Bale Gardens will be joining TPH this morning to discuss just what a straw bale garden is and how to successfully start your own.Website: strawbalegardens.com