The Tech Night Owl LIVE — March 7, 2015

Gene Steinberg

    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Tech Night Owl LIVE — March 7, 2015
March 08, 2015, 01:50:58 AM
We have a busy plate. Once again, the prospects for an Apple Car are debated, and there’s a lot more skepticism this time. We’ll also clear up some of the myths about the FCC’s recent net neutrality ruling, and we’ll also try to make sense of Apple Watch models just ahead of Apple’s official announcement. You’ll also hear about iTunes 12, iTunes Match and the possibilities for an iPad Pro. We’ll also give you some early reactions to Microsoft’s Office 2016 for Mac Preview. Is it worth the five-year wait?

Our guests include commentator Kirk McElhearn, known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy,” and cutting-edge columnist Peter Cohen, Mac Managing Editor for iMore.
BraveNewWhirled

Re: The Tech Night Owl LIVE — March 7, 2015
Reply #1 on: March 08, 2015, 08:14:34 PM
So, do you think Apple will be the manufacturer of the chip tech which will ultimately be forced on the planet? This would make a great spy/intrigue movie.

Gene Steinberg

Re: The Tech Night Owl LIVE — March 7, 2015
Reply #2 on: March 27, 2015, 07:24:50 PM
Not sure I understand what you mean.

Gene
